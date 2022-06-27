ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monona, WI

Westbound Beltline back open near Stoughton Road after rollover crash

By Kyle Jones
wglr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonona police and EMS crews along with Dane County Sheriff’s...

www.wglr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Alleged distracted driver causes 3 vehicle crash on I-94

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A distracted driver reportedly looking at their phone caused a three vehicle crash on I-94 near Johnson Creek Wednesday afternoon, a Sergeant from the Wisconsin State Patrol reported. According to Officials, around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday during slowed traffic on I-94 a driver going westbound near mile...
JOHNSON CREEK, WI
nbc15.com

Single vehicle crash reported in Portage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A single vehicle crash that happened Wednesday afternoon on US 51 northbound/southbound at Albert Street has been cleared, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Officials had blocked all lanes on US Highway 51 were blocked due to the crash. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office...
PORTAGE, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin man dead after crashing dump truck over railroad tracks

HUBBARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A dump truck driver is dead after failing to stop at a stop sign and vaulting over railroad tracks. According to a release, around 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road S at County Road WS in the Township of Hubbard.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dane County, WI
Accidents
Monona, WI
Accidents
County
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Monona, WI
Monona, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
nbc15.com

Two dead after multi-vehicle crash in Columbia County

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have died and two people were injured Tuesday afternoon after a crash in Columbia County, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation stated. Authorities report the crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 33 at I-90/94 near Portage. The department stated that a semi truck, which...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beltline#Rollover#Police#Copyright#Traffic Accident#Ems#Dane County Sheriff#Rewritten
wglr.com

Shed, camper total loss after fire in Baraboo, officials say

Everything inside the shed is also considered a total loss, the department said in a Facebook post, but nobody was hurt in the fire. In addition to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters got help from the Baraboo Police Department, Baraboo District Ambulance Service, and fire departments from Delton, North Freedom and Sauk City.
BARABOO, WI
nbc15.com

US 14 cleared after rollover vehicle crash

BLACK EARTH, Wis. (WMTV) - UPDATE: All lanes are now open. All lanes of traffic are blocked Monday night on US Highway 14 at Miller Farm Dr after a single vehicle rollover crash, the Dane County Sheriff’s office confirmed. Dane County Dispatch said that the call for the crash...
DANE COUNTY, WI
ourquadcities.com

1 dead, 1 critical after bonfire explosion on June 18

One person has died and another remains in critical condition after an explosion from a bonfire June 18 in rural Lena, Ill., according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 11:45 p.m. June 18, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was notified about...
LENA, IL
wglr.com

2 injured, suspects sought in shooting on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. — Two people were hospitalized following a shooting on Madison’s north side Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the scene in the 2900 block of Dryden Drive around 5:20 p.m., police said. Two suspected shooters left the scene before officers arrived and remain at large. Police did...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
nbc15.com

MPD: Three arrested after gunfire between vehicles in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the help of a K-9 unit, a drone and a heat sensor, Madison police officers are credited with tracking down three suspects allegedly engaged in a gunfight between two vehicles. The Madison Police Department recounted their arrests in an update to a Saturday report that...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Road work to impact North Broom, West Dayton streets next week

MADISON, Wis. — Downtown Madison drivers will need to be mindful of road closures over the next few weeks. Construction at the intersection of North Broom and West Dayton streets begins next Tuesday. The 400 block of West Dayton Street will be closed at the intersection and North Broom Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic during work.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville police investigating hotel robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is searching for the suspect in a late-night robbery at a hotel. Investigators released a picture within hours of the incident and urged people to reach out if they have any information. According to a JPD advisory, the suspect walked into the...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

McFarland PD arrest Stoughton man on 5th OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - McFarland Police arrested a 57-year-old Stoughton man early Sunday morning on Highway 51 for allegedly driving while intoxicated. McFarland Police said that an officer saw a a vehicle going southbound on Highway 51 with a flat tire. After stopping the driver, the officer found that the...
STOUGHTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy