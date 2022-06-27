Westbound Beltline back open near Stoughton Road after rollover crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A distracted driver reportedly looking at their phone caused a three vehicle crash on I-94 near Johnson Creek Wednesday afternoon, a Sergeant from the Wisconsin State Patrol reported. According to Officials, around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday during slowed traffic on I-94 a driver going westbound near mile...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A single vehicle crash that happened Wednesday afternoon on US 51 northbound/southbound at Albert Street has been cleared, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Officials had blocked all lanes on US Highway 51 were blocked due to the crash. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office...
HUBBARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A dump truck driver is dead after failing to stop at a stop sign and vaulting over railroad tracks. According to a release, around 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road S at County Road WS in the Township of Hubbard.
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — Westbound Interstate 94 has reopened at mile marker 270 east of Johnson Creek Wednesday after an earlier crash, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. As of 5 p.m., one lane had reopened. Both lanes were marked as reopened...
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have died and two people were injured Tuesday afternoon after a crash in Columbia County, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation stated. Authorities report the crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 33 at I-90/94 near Portage. The department stated that a semi truck, which...
PORTAGE, Wis. — Two motorcyclists were killed in a crash on State Highway 33 west of Portage Tuesday afternoon, the Wisconsin State Patrol said. In a news release, police said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 33 east of Interstate 90/94. According to the state patrol, a semi-truck driver was preparing to turn left from Highway 33 into...
Just after noon on Friday, Ogle County Deputies responded to single vehicle crash in the area of Junction Rd and Big Mound Rd, near Davis Junction. After investigation, it was determined that 57-year-old Jean M Gordon of Poplar Grove swerved to miss an animal, causing her to lose control of her motorcycle.
Everything inside the shed is also considered a total loss, the department said in a Facebook post, but nobody was hurt in the fire. In addition to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters got help from the Baraboo Police Department, Baraboo District Ambulance Service, and fire departments from Delton, North Freedom and Sauk City.
BLACK EARTH, Wis. (WMTV) - UPDATE: All lanes are now open. All lanes of traffic are blocked Monday night on US Highway 14 at Miller Farm Dr after a single vehicle rollover crash, the Dane County Sheriff’s office confirmed. Dane County Dispatch said that the call for the crash...
One person has died and another remains in critical condition after an explosion from a bonfire June 18 in rural Lena, Ill., according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 11:45 p.m. June 18, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was notified about...
MADISON, Wis. — Two people were hospitalized following a shooting on Madison’s north side Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the scene in the 2900 block of Dryden Drive around 5:20 p.m., police said. Two suspected shooters left the scene before officers arrived and remain at large. Police did...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - A 56-year-old Jackson man was sentenced in Washington County court on Monday, June 27 to 15 months in prison and another three years of extended supervision in connection with a crash that killed a mother and injured her daughters in October 2021. Mark Fitzgerald pleaded no...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say fireworks were going off at the same time dozens of gunshots rang out Friday night near a Madison park, with stray bullets striking two homes in the area. Police officers who were at the park at the time heard the shots go off at...
MADISON, Wis. — A missing Madison woman last seen Tuesday afternoon has been found safe. Jelline Smith, 76, had last been seen just before 3 p.m. in the 2900 block of East Washington Avenue. Around 6:45 p.m., officials reported she had been found safe. A Silver Alert issued on her behalf has been canceled. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the help of a K-9 unit, a drone and a heat sensor, Madison police officers are credited with tracking down three suspects allegedly engaged in a gunfight between two vehicles. The Madison Police Department recounted their arrests in an update to a Saturday report that...
MADISON, Wis. — Downtown Madison drivers will need to be mindful of road closures over the next few weeks. Construction at the intersection of North Broom and West Dayton streets begins next Tuesday. The 400 block of West Dayton Street will be closed at the intersection and North Broom Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic during work.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is searching for the suspect in a late-night robbery at a hotel. Investigators released a picture within hours of the incident and urged people to reach out if they have any information. According to a JPD advisory, the suspect walked into the...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - McFarland Police arrested a 57-year-old Stoughton man early Sunday morning on Highway 51 for allegedly driving while intoxicated. McFarland Police said that an officer saw a a vehicle going southbound on Highway 51 with a flat tire. After stopping the driver, the officer found that the...
Comments / 0