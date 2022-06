Manchester City keeper Zack Steffen is close to completing a season-long loan move to Championship side Middlesbrough. The 27-year-old wants to play regularly in order to cement his place in the United States World Cup squad, but with Ederson secure in the number one spot at City, Steffen knows there is very little chance of that happening if he remains at Etihad Stadium.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO