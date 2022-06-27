ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

USPS hosting career and applications workshop for job openings Tuesday

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kgeh8_0gNIMqs600

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a career and applications workshop to fill immediate openings on Tuesday.

Stop by the Irving Park Station, located at 3319 N. Cicero Ave. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.,

You can submit your application and check out job openings at www.usps.com/careers .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
depauliaonline.com

Chicago basic income trial provides dubious hope to residents in need

Elena Trevino has been on the Chicago Housing Authority’s waitlist for public housing since she was 54 years old. She just turned 63 this month. The Little Village resident says that a majority of her monthly social security check goes towards rent. “I get $831 per month,” Trevino said....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Once again, North Chicago won't have a beach celebration for the 4th of July

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stretch of beach in suburban North Chicago was supposed to be packed with families for the holiday weekend, for the first time in a 100 years.But now it's not. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza is digging into what's going on.The people of North Chicago have been without a beach for nearly a century. It's been closed because the current was too dangerous.They were finally going to have a lakeside Fourth of July, lakeside, but now - they'll have to wait. Again."Ugh. my whole continent sank. It took so long to happen, and then here comes the strike," said...
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Cicero, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Park District announces opening of 37 of 77 pools on Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Park District announced it will open only 37 of its 77 pools starting on Tuesday.The park district blamed a shortage of lifeguards and said it could only hire about 55% of its targeted number of qualified seasonal lifeguards, according to a news release.The district will move some beach lifeguards to make up for the shortage and limit access to smaller beaches. The city said every resident will be able to find an open pool within two miles of their home. "Neighborhood pools are incredibly valuable resources for our residents and families, providing recreation and relief from...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago law firm hired by Kansas family to sue Amtrak after deadly collision

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Kansas family hurt in this week's deadly Amtrak crash is hiring a Chicago law firm to sue the train company.The Chicago-bound train slammed into a dump truck in rural Missouri on Monday. Four people were killed and 150 were hurt.The train crossing has no lights or other signals to warn of an approaching train. Lawyers believe negligence was involved.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Gas stations increase holds on credit, debit cards at the pump

Jeff Lenard, Vice President of Strategic Industry Initiatives, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why gas stations increased the “hold amount” for people who use credit or debit cards to pay for gas. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
CBS Chicago

Frustrated voters show up at polling sites to find absentee judges, machines not working

CHICAGO (CBS) -- All throughout the day, viewers have been writing or calling in about polling problems, with reports of no-show judges or machine issues.CBS 2's Lauren Victory reports from a polling location at Clark and Lake with the latest.Voting in Morton Grove was off to a bit of a slow start at Golf Middle School on Waukegan Avenue, which is where a viewer tells us she stood around with others for about an hour before giving up.She said she was told not enough election judges showed up and the machines were having problems. Construction greeted voters at a Chicago polling...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

First Black owned sliced bread company started by 3 Kenwood Academy graduates giving back to South Side community

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Some businesses are about more than making money -- they're about giving back to the communities.That's the case with the first-ever Black-owned sliced bread company that was started by a group of friends from right here in Chicago.The greatest thing since sliced bread. You might have said it, without even knowing it dates back to 1928. That's when the first pre-sliced packaged bread was sold."What's crazy is it took 100 years for Black people to be part of this industry," Charles Alexander of the Black Bread Company. "To reap the benefits of our families and our community eating bread...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Nearly 1.6 million travelers expected at Chicago airports for busiest travel weekend since pandemic

CHICAGO (CBS)-- July 4th weekend is expected to be the busiest travel weekend since the start of the pandemic. About 1.6 million travelers are expected to pass through Chicago airports. O'Hare Airport is expected a 17% jump in travelers and a 37% increase is expected at Midway Airport compared to this same weekend last year. CBS 2 has been reporting on flight cancellations due to staffing issues during the pandemic. Ahead of the busy travel weekend, Delta Airlines is giving passengers the chance to rebook their flights without any fees. Passengers flying through the July 4th holiday, qualify for the "rebook waiver."This comes as airlines try to restaff after down-sizing during the pandemic, which has been a huge part of flight delays and cancellations.If you don't want to change your flight, but you're worried about it getting cancelled, sign up for email alerts from your airline if you haven't alreadyFlight Aware is another great resource to stay on top of your flight status.That way you can act fast and either ask for a refund or even a hotel room should a delay or cancellation happen to you.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pride South Side celebrates the LGBTQ+ community this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pride is not just confined to Chicago's North Side.Right now, there is a movement to highlight what the South Side has to offer as well, as efforts just keep growing. CBS 2's Steven Graves has more on what it means to those who put it all together. Five years ago, it just started out as a picnic. Now, Jae Rice Co-Organizer of Pride South Side, has created a force. How would he describe it?"It's more intentional. It's a lot deeper. It is magical." Growing up in Evanston, Rice saw a need to make a space for he and...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Usps Com#The U S Postal Service#The Irving Park Station
CBS Chicago

Honoring two allies whose contributions were crucial in Chicago's LGBTQ+ rights movement

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As pride month wraps up, we're giving a special tip of a hat to the allies – whether it's the mom who warmly embraces her newly-out child, or in this case, two notable Chicagoans. Long before it was hip or cool to support the gay community these two notable Chicagoans risked their reputations and supported the cause. Kicking off Pride Month this year was a spectacular night called OUT of the Office – held atop The Godfrey Hotel at 127 W. Huron St. CBS 2's Brad Edwards was there and spoke to the crowd. ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Meet Cindy Lou, a dog in Kankakee who has been waiting 6 years to be adopted

CHICAGO (CBS)-- We want you to meet Cindy Lou and think about taking her home.Cindy Lou is a 6-year-old mixed breed living at the Kankakee County Humane Foundation. She's been available for adoption for six years. A CBS 2 viewer reached out, hoping to find this dog a home. She does need to be the only pet in the home because the shelter confirmed, "She's not down to party with pals."If you are interested in taking Cindy Lou home, visit the Kankakee County Humane Foundation website. 
KANKAKEE, IL
CBS Chicago

Northwest suburban school district says its propane buses are the fleet of the future

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (CBS) -- Its school buses don't look abnormal by appearance, but Township High School District 211 in the northwest suburbs say the buses are the fleet of the future.CBS 2's Marissa Perlman took a ride on one of the district's propane-powered yellow buses, which have a green goal.The bus is at its loudest when it starts up – it's otherwise a quiet ride."A nice smooth ride, and quiet," said Township High School District 211 transportation coordinator Patrick McShane. "The student love quiet."A green bird – instead of the usual black bird logo for Blue Bird school buses...
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Jobs
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Public Schools summer free lunch program starts on Monday

CHICAGO - Chicago Public School's free summer lunch program starts on Monday. Anyone under 18 can get free food at one of dozens of locations across the city. The young person does not have to be a CPS student to get free food. The program runs through August 12. All...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Photos: Home Sweet Homewood

Take a tour of Homewood in photos! One of the oldest villages in south Cook County, Homewood is located 25 miles south of the Loop. It offers plenty of amenities for residents and visitors alike. Love murals? Homewood has more Richard Haas murals than anywhere in the world. Photos by...
HOMEWOOD, IL
newcity.com

Bye Bye Blue: A Lament for the Classic Divvy Bikes

I’m a longtime bike commuter, and a fan of Chicago’s bike-share program, Divvy, with its big, blue, heavy, classic pedal-powered bikes. They’ve been a great option for getting around—it’s like having spare bikes around the city. But I’m worried about Divvy’s future. The...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
88K+
Followers
26K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy