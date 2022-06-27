Watch Phoebe Bridgers Sing “Just Like Honey” With The Jesus And Mary Chain At Glastonbury

Sir Paul McCartney performed to an intimate 800-person audience in Frome, Somerset, on Friday (24 June) ahead of his headline show at Glastonbury.The gig at the Cheese and Grain entertainment venue sold out within an hour after tickets were released 24 hours before the show.McCartney will become Glastonbury Festival’s oldest ever solo headliner when he takes to the stage this weekend, which marks exactly a week after his 80th birthday.The lucky few who managed to secure a spot queued behind barriers while an entourage of local people who missed out waited in the hope of catching a glimpse...

