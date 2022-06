Brittney Griner will go on trial starting Friday in Russia, where she has been detained for more than four months on a drug charge. Her lawyer, Alexander Boikov, confirmed the start date to CNN after the handcuffed WNBA star made a brief appearance Monday for a preliminary hearing behind closed doors at a court in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, the Associated Press reported. The court ruled her detention be extended for six months pending her trial, Boikov added. He told the New York Times that he expected Griner's trial could take up to two months, depending on the court's workload.

