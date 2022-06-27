One killed in Dodge Street crash

(Council Bluffs) Two people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident that also resulted in a manhunt in Pottawattamie County Wednesday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says 49-year-old William Burch III, of Hernando, Florida, was driving a 2019 Dodge Durango at excessive speed on Interstate 80 and rear-ended a 2019 Chevy Corvette, driven by 52-year-old Stephen Hakes of Erie, Colorado. When Hakes approached the Durango, Burch and a passenger both fled the scene. The Dodge Durango was confirmed stolen.
Comments / 0