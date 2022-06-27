One killed in Dodge Street crash

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a case involving the stabbing of a teen in Omaha. According to authorities, the officers believe the 14-year-old was involved in a disturbance with someone else in a Walmart parking lot in Omaha before he left and was then followed across the street and stabbed with a pocket knife.

OMAHA, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO