Omaha, NE

One killed in Dodge Street crash

WOWT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother cool night on the way for the metro, summer heat returns later this week. Temperatures on...

www.wowt.com

Comments / 0

 

Related
KETV.com

Caught on Camera: At least five gunshots heard in Omaha attack

An Omaha shooting was caught on camera, injuring a man in town for the College World Series. Now police need help finding not only the person who pulled the trigger but also the intended target. Anyone who can provide that information might be eligible for an enhanced $10,000 Crime Stoppers...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Omaha Fire crews battle apartment fire

Nebraska Gov. Ricketts is giving more thought now to a special session later this year to address abortion. Omaha police are reclassifying a shooting from nine years ago. Election 2022: Mike Flood wins special election in Nebraska. Updated: 6 hours ago. Flood will serve in Washington until January. Car &...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Police Investigate Northwest Omaha Assault

Omaha Police are investigating an assault at 171st and Evans Plaza late Wednesday. Officers responded to the scene in the ten o'clock hour and found a teen male with stab wounds. They determined the teen was involved in a disturbance with a white male with gray hair and a gray...
OMAHA, NE
City
Dodge, NE
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Western Iowa Today

Two transported to the hospital following accident and manhunt in Pottawattamie County

(Council Bluffs) Two people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident that also resulted in a manhunt in Pottawattamie County Wednesday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says 49-year-old William Burch III, of Hernando, Florida, was driving a 2019 Dodge Durango at excessive speed on Interstate 80 and rear-ended a 2019 Chevy Corvette, driven by 52-year-old Stephen Hakes of Erie, Colorado. When Hakes approached the Durango, Burch and a passenger both fled the scene. The Dodge Durango was confirmed stolen.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Teen stabbed with pocketknife transported to hospital in critical condition, police say

OMAHA, Neb. — A 14-year-old boy was critically injured in a stabbing late Wednesday night. In a news release, Omaha police said Gabriel Bevins was involved in a "disturbance" with a man driving a silver truck in the Walmart parking lot near 169th Street and West Maple Road around 10 p.m. Police said the driver followed him to the Runza a few blocks away and stabbed him with a pocket knife.
OMAHA, NE
#Summer Heat#Dodge Street
WOWT

Driver in fatal Omaha crash on Dodge Street charged with manslaughter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 24-year-old man facing charges after a fatal weekend crash over the weekend was in court Wednesday morning. Initially booked on charges including motor vehicle homicide, Michael Packett, 24, was formally charged in Douglas County Court with felony manslaughter and a first offense of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police reclassify, clear 2013 case after victim dies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Wednesday said a 2013 case file had been updated — and subsequently closed — following the recent death of a victim as a result of the shooting. Just short of nine years later, Lonnie Williams, 29, died as the result of...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

14-year-old boy stabbed multiple times in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a case involving the stabbing of a teen in Omaha. According to authorities, the officers believe the 14-year-old was involved in a disturbance with someone else in a Walmart parking lot in Omaha before he left and was then followed across the street and stabbed with a pocket knife.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Four people safely escape Tuesday night house fire

OMAHA, Neb. — Four people safely escaped a house after a fire spread from an Omaha garage to the connected house late Tuesday night. Omaha fire investigators said crews arrived at the scene near W Street and S. 190th Terrace around 10:40 p.m. and found the garage was up in flames. The fire moved into the house and it took crews about 30 minutes to knock down.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Two killed in late-night crash in southwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a late-night two-vehicle crash that left both drivers dead. Osvaldo Evangelista, 30, and Deborah Gustafson, 26, were killed in a crash that happened at about 11 p.m. Sunday near 132nd Street and West Center Road. Police said in a release Monday morning...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Four People Escape Southwest Omaha House Fire

(Omaha, NE) -- Four people are safe after escaping a house fire in far southwest Omaha. The fire broke out around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in a garage near West Street and South 190th Terrace before spreading to a connected house. The fire was put out in about a half-hour and no one was hurt. The cause hasn't been determined.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

New details: Omaha driver arrested for motor vehicle homicide-DUI

Exclusive DC Bureau: How we got to a special election in Nebraska. On the same day that Nebraska voters are picking who will replace Jeff Fortenberry, a federal judge is deciding his fate. Minor injuries in early morning fire in Bellevue. Updated: 9 hours ago. Firefighters say two adults were...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska deputy cruiser rear-ended during traffic stop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A deputy is safe after being rear-ended during a traffic stop Wednesday. Douglas County Sheriff Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson says the deputy was on the side of the road on I-80 just east of the 84th Street exit. The deputy and his K-9 officer were sitting...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE

