Shaquille O’Neal Buys Stunning $1.22 Million Home In Dallas, Texas

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShaquille O'Neal is a very intelligent man in terms of how he spends his money. O'Neal is known to be extremely charitable and has stories where he reportedly tallied the biggest purchase in Walmart history after he decided to furnish his house one night from the department store. That...

Pamela Thomas
3d ago

Congrats Shaq, you are 1 the nicest person around. Your caring heart shines.

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
Vibe

Shaquille O’Neal Is Looking To Own The Orlando Magic

Click here to read the full article. Shaquille O’Neal wants to return to the list of prominent figures interested in owning a professional sports team. The former NBA star has his eyes set on purchasing the Orlando Magic. During the latest episode of The Big Podcast With Shaq, the four-time NBA champion and businessman stated that he would like to own an NBA team again, specifically the Orlando Magic. Speaking candidly about his interests, O’Neal expressed that if the DeVos family—who has owned the team since 1991 and played a part in drafting Shaq Diesel—is willing, he is down to make...
E! News

Greg Mathis Jr. and His Boyfriend Are Taking a Big Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Judge Mathis Uses "Jedi Mind Trick" to Keep Kids in L.A. Goodbye Washington D.C., and hello Los Angeles. After sharing his coming out story on Mathis Family Matters, Greg Mathis Jr. and his boyfriend Elliott Cooper are taking the next step in their relationship. On the June 26 episode of the E! reality series, the couple decided it was time to say goodbye Greg's parents, Judge Greg Mathis and Linda Mathis, move out and find a place of their own.
Roseanne Barr Enjoys A Quiet Life In Her 46-Acre Hawaii Home

The former Roseanne TV star, Roseanne Barr, has been away from show business, living in Hawaii with her longtime partner Johnny Argent. She purchased her beautiful 46-acre home in the town of Honokaa on the Big Island in 2007, where she has been living since 2009. According to Virtual Globe Trotting, Roseanne bought the 2,212-square-foot residence for $1.78 million at the time.
HONOKAA, HI
This Texas teen wanted an abortion. She now has twins.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Brooke Alexander turned off her breast pump at 6:04 p.m. and brought two fresh bottles of milk over to the bed, where her 3-month-old twins lay flat on their backs, red-faced and crying. Running on four hours of sleep, the 18-year-old tried to feed both babies...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
This Waco couple is giving away millions

Chip and Joanna GainesFlickr under Creative Commons license. Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
What is the Largest Home in Florida?

http://www.ocpafl.org, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. According to GoBankingRates, the average home size in Florida is 1375 square feet. However, even as lot size in Florida is shrinking, home size is actually growing.
FLORIDA STATE
Man Finally Buys His Dream Muscle Car

Then an accident threatened to decimate the dream…. Back when he was a teenager, Dwayne Christoffels saved up his money to the point he could afford what he thought was the coolest car: an Oldsmobile 442. However, his father thought the car was too powerful and too fast for a new driver, so Christoffels couldn’t buy it. Never forgetting what was almost his, he pined away after the American muscle cars all the way into his retirement years, until he finally bought one. Then an accident turned his dream into a living nightmare.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The 7 Most Dangerous Lakes in Texas

Beautiful lakes are found across Texas and most of them are perfectly safe to visit and/or swim in. What most people don’t know is that some lakes in the state should be avoided, or at the very least be visited with extreme caution. According to state records, more than 300 people drown in Texas each year in different bodies of water, including lakes.
TEXAS STATE
Popular Texas restaurant's abrupt closure surprises employees and longtime patrons

One of the oldest restaurants in Texas closed its doors for good this month, leaving many locals who frequented the eatery feeling surprised and disappointed. The Hallmark Restaurant has been a staple of the Killeen community for the last forty years. However, despite being one of the oldest restaurants in the area and a favorite spot for local patrons, the popular eatery abruptly closed down the business last week.
KILLEEN, TX
Who Is Tiger Woods' Girlfriend? All About Erica Herman

When Tiger Woods takes to the golf course, fans and spectators are glued to his every step and stroke. So when the legendary golfer showed up to the President's Cup in September 2017 with a new woman, Erica Herman, by his side, the golf world immediately took notice. Since that...
Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
Niece Waidhofer, Model and Influencer, Dead at 31

Niece Waidhofer, a model and influencer with more than four million followers on Instagram, has died. She was 31. According to TMZ, which first broke the story, Waidhofer's family said she died by suicide in Houston, Texas. The family also released a statement to TMZ saying, "Sadly, Niece took her own life after a long battle with mental health issues."
HOUSTON, TX

