Dallas, TX

Police investigating fatal shooting outside Dallas gas station

By Raegan Scharfetter
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot dead outside a Dallas gas station Sunday night.

At approximately 10:59 p.m. June 26, police were called to a shooting at the Tiger Mart located at 145 W. Ann Arbor Ave.

During their preliminary investigation, officers determined that 43-year-old Cordney Dawson was making a purchase at the overnight window when the suspect got in his truck and shot him after being confronted.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Dawson to a local hospital where he died.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at jeffrey.loeb@dallascityhall.com.

