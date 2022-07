Lauren Metts, Olivia Hudson, Alex Meadows & Piper Tadlock talk Lady Cavs soccer. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Michael Bowen, filling in for Sam Brooks, talks with Cookeville High School Girls Soccer Head Coach Lauren Metts, and upcoming Seniors Olivia Hudson, Alex Meadows, and Piper Tadlock. They discuss the upcoming pre-season and season starts, how long the upcoming season will go on for, the growth of soccer in the Upper Cumberland, and how many teams and leagues are in the area compared to 10-15 years ago, as well as what the upcoming Seniors like about Lady Cavaliers soccer, and how they balance academics with athletics.

