ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Teen Mom Mackenzie McKee reveals why she was REALLY fired from show and snubbed from new spinoff

By Courtney Ciandella
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4PDN_0gNIE15y00

TEEN Mom Mackenzie McKee has blasted MTV producers in a scathing social media rant as the spinoff series begins filming without the former star.

The 27-year-old had starred in the long-running series on and off since 2011 but was not asked to return for the new season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LvSda_0gNIE15y00
Mackenzie McKee revealed why she was really fired from Teen Mom Credit: MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25MI9R_0gNIE15y00
She also said that it 'stings' that she was excluded from the new spinoff series Credit: INSTAGRAM/catelynnmtv
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ORy1h_0gNIE15y00
The Teen Mom cast appears to be currently filming the new season Credit: INSTAGRAM/catelynnmtv

Mackenzie has made it clear that the decision was not mutual as she slammed producers in a series of tweets.

"I'm an hour away and they act like I don't even exist and can't explain to my lawyer why. So that stings," she tweeted with a couple of crying face emojis, seemingly in response to her ex-co-stars currently filming the spinoff series.

One fan replied to her tweet explaining their theory as to why the Teen Mom OG alum was axed from the reality show.

"I think they let you go because of the comment you made about harris. Morgan is a Harris lover. (Sadly) It does suck though. Everyone loves you.." they wrote, referring to her past comment where she called Vice President Kamala Harris a "colored woman."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pfbbT_0gNIE15y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hu4sD_0gNIE15y00

Mackenzie responded with her take: "They filmed 2 entire seasons after that with me. If that was the case, all they have to do is call me or my manager and explain. I would respect that."

She continued: "Instead it was 'let's lie and let her find out from her co-stars' on the Internet. Who cares about how bad that hurts."

Recently, fellow Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell, 30, posted snapshots from her "girls' trip" on Instagram.

She posed with Jade Cline, 25, Briana DeJesus, 28, and Maci Bookout, 30, while they were in the woods.

In another Instagram photo, the MTV star also had "lots of fun" with Amber Portwood, 32, and Leah Messer, 29.

The TV personalities might have been filming for the new reality show together.

The network recently confirmed the combination of two shows with the working title: Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

The press release from the network stated: “The casts of ‘Teen Mom OG’ and ‘Teen Mom 2’ are each currently in different stages of motherhood – some have kids in diapers, while others are now parenting teenagers!

"But they all share the unique experience of Momming so young."

The statement concluded: “For the first time, the moms and all their stories will be brought together in one supersized series that focuses on the unique bond this ‘Mom Group’ shares, as they face the reality of parenthood and adulting while entering this next phase of life together.”

'NO MORE RESPECT'

In February, Mackenzie spoke exclusively to The Sun about whether or not she would be back on Teen Mom.

She revealed to The Sun that she was not asked to film for the next season but has been "praying on" if she should.

Mackenzie said: "MTV was there when my first child was born and they were a huge part of my mom. They always respected my mom and my mom always loved them."

She was previously snubbed from the spinoff: Family Reunion.

The Body By Mac owner opened up: "It hurt and broke me how my mom gave them the last breath of her life, yet after I had opened up my life to them, when my voice didn't sound like theirs, there was no more respect for me."

The young mom shares kids Gannon, 10; Jaxie, eight; and Broncs, five, with her husband Josh, who has been accused of cheating in their marriage.

FEUDING CO-STARS

The snub came amid Mackenzie's feud with her co-star Cheyenne Floyd, 29, who slammed her for being "ignorant" by using a racial slur on social media.

The confrontation began after Mackenzie made a controversial remark on her Facebook page.

She wrote: "Sorry, no. There are a lot of amazing women in the world for my daughters to look up to and see as role models. Kamala Harris is not one of them.

"It blows my mind that out of all the amazing colored women in this world, that is the one who is making history.”

While Teen Mom viewers ripped Mackenzie for the comment, Cheyenne turned to Twitter to encourage her followers to “educate.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xVpHi_0gNIE15y00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yf8EV_0gNIE15y00

She also lashed out at her former co-star, calling Mackenzie's comments "extremely naïve."

Mackenzie has since apologized for her remarks, though it is unclear if they are why she was fired from the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35OIZ3_0gNIE15y00
Mackenzie got into a feud with her co-star Cheyenne Floyd after she made a racist remark on social media Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eHuRP_0gNIE15y00
Mackenzie shares three children with her husband, Josh Credit: Instagram/@mackenziemckee

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Sister Wives star comes out as trans and reveals new name

MERI and Kody Brown's child Leon has come out as trans. The Sister Wives star, who was formerly known as Mariah, revealed that their name is Leo or Leon and their pronouns are they/them. Leon, 26, proudly came out as "incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic," in an inspirational Instagram post...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Maci Bookout
Person
Amber Portwood
Person
Cheyenne Floyd
Person
Mackenzie Mckee
Person
Catelynn Lowell
extratv

Travis Barker Hospitalized: New Details

On Tuesday morning, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Travis was photographed on a gurney with medical crew and Kourtney beside him. It is unclear what the medical issue was, but it was severe enough for him to be transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teen Mom#Maternity#The Moms#Mtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
549K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy