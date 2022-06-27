ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1M, $50K Powerball Tickets Sold in Minnesota

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago
UNDATED -- We had a pair of big winning Powerball tickets sold in Minnesota for Saturday night's drawing. The Minnesota State Lottery says...

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

