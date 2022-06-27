ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center names CFO

By Reed Parker
Inside Indiana Business
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center has named Jill Meschke as...

www.insideindianabusiness.com

Inside Indiana Business

Two central Indiana health systems join Mayo Clinic network

Hancock Health in Greenfield and Hendricks Regional Health in Danville have joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network, based in Minnesota. The health systems say the move will provide special access to Mayo Clinic’s knowledge and expertise in an effort to provide the best care possible. Through the partnership, physicians...
DANVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

People are Indiana life sciences’ ‘X’ factor

As we entered the 21st Century, Indiana’s leaders looked to better understand which industry sectors could drive our economy into the future that would provide good jobs for Hoosiers, increase investment from inside and outside the state, attract the best and brightest from other places, and keep our own homegrown talent from leaving the state to pursue opportunities. Life sciences, manufacturing and information technology were all identified as important sectors for the future.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Ascension St. Vincent closing 11 Indiana immediate care centers Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent is closing 11 of its immediate care centers. The businesses will be closed at the end of business Thursday, June 30. A spokesperson with Ascension St. Vincent said impacted associates are being offered a comparable position at one of its other sites.
Inside Indiana Business

Right to Life Michiana names executive director

Right to Life Michiana has named Antonio Marchi executive director. He most recently was program manager for St. Joseph County Right to Life. Marchi holds a bachelor’s degree from the Univeristy of Notre Dame.
MICHIANA, MI
Inside Indiana Business

State to give update on READI funding

Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will Thursday provide an update on the progress of the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative. The state approved $500 million in READI grants to 17 regions last December. The announcement will take place at the location of the Nexus...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana University elects trustee

Indiana University alumni have elected Vivian Winston to a term on the IU Board of Trustees. She is a retired distinguished professor from Indiana University. Winston holds a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and an MBA from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Early Learning Indiana adds to board

Early Learning Indiana has named Stephanie Bothun to its board of directors. She is vice president and co-founder of Ascend Indiana. Bothun holds a bachelor’s degree from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business and a master’s degree from Marian University.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Elevate Ventures names next CEO

Indianapolis-based Elevate Ventures has named Christopher Day the organization’s next chief executive officer, succeeding Chris LaMothe who announced last December he was stepping down. The private venture development organization says Day’s background in building companies, investing in growing companies, and engaging in public policy makes him an ideal person to take the reins.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

OneZone CEO receives top chamber honor

The Indiana Chamber Executives Association has named Jack Russell, who serves as president and chief executive officer of OneZone Chamber of Commerce, the Indiana Chamber Executive of the Year. The ICEA says the award, the top individual honor for a chamber leader in the state, recognizes Russell’s creativity, eagerness to mentor peers, and the substantial growth he’s achieved for OneZone.
INDIANA STATE
munciejournal.com

Forbes Names First Merchants Bank Among Indiana’s Best for Customer Experience

MUNCIE, Ind. – On June 21st, 2022, Forbes Magazine recognized First Merchants Bank as among the best banks in Indiana, an honor Forbes bestows to only the top 2.7% of banks nationally. Using Statista as its survey research firm, Forbes identified the best banks in every state by extensively surveying bank customers about the quality of the customer experience and services provided by their banks. Forbes publishes the results to better inform people about which banks provide exceptionally superior service over a full range of needs: branch services, digital services, customer service, financial advice, trustworthiness, and terms & conditions.
MUNCIE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Historical society to honor 2022 Indiana Living Legends

The Indiana Historical Society has unveiled the 2022 Indiana Living Legends. The organization says the award recognizes extraordinary Hoosiers for their local, statewide and national accomplishments. This year’s Living Legends include:. Alpha Blackburn. SFC Sammy Davis. Rabbis Sandy and Dennis Sasso. Cardinal Joseph Tobin. Dr. Carolyn Yau Yan Woo.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Chamber to take over management of Indiana Talent Network

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has announced plans to assume management responsibilities for the Indiana Talent Network. The chamber says its Institute for Workforce Excellence will be the new home for the network, which was created in 2017 to connect statewide stakeholders and support regional collaborations. The Indiana Talent Network...
INDIANA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Indiana farmer says it’s been a growing season with challenges like no other

Indiana farmer says it’s been a growing season with challenges like no other. An Indiana farmer says farmers in her area continue to battle supply shortages. Isabella Chism, who is also 2nd Vice President of the Indiana Farm Bureau, says the lack of fertilizer availability forced some farmers to alter their original planting intentions. “In our area, in particular, there’s been a variety of changes,” she says. “Some have switched to growing fertilizer because they don’t need it. The fertilizer has been a big issue.”
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Hoosiers urged to ‘know their status’ on National HIV Testing Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City and community leaders urge everyone to “know their status.”. It’s National HIV Testing Day, and the Damien Center in Indianapolis offers free and confidential testing. In addition, it offers on-the-spot HIV rapid testing. The entire process takes 20 minutes. The CDC says, one...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
newsfromthestates.com

Indiana lawmakers weigh THC regulations, marijuana decriminalization

Indiana lawmakers this summer and fall will discuss potential regulations for THC products, as well as possible decriminalization of marijuana. Whether those deliberations will result in forward momentum is still undetermined as legislation often fails to materialize from these interim meetings. The public health summer study committee will focus on...
INDIANA STATE

