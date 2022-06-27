Indiana Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center names CFO

MUNCIE, Ind. – On June 21st, 2022, Forbes Magazine recognized First Merchants Bank as among the best banks in Indiana, an honor Forbes bestows to only the top 2.7% of banks nationally. Using Statista as its survey research firm, Forbes identified the best banks in every state by extensively surveying bank customers about the quality of the customer experience and services provided by their banks. Forbes publishes the results to better inform people about which banks provide exceptionally superior service over a full range of needs: branch services, digital services, customer service, financial advice, trustworthiness, and terms & conditions.

MUNCIE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO