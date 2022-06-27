Knights Nuggets: Champs

BOSTON -- Danilo Gallinari is free to sign wherever he wants after being waived by the San Antonio Spurs, and the Boston Celtics are reportedly his preferred destination in free agency.Gallinari has reportedly narrowed his list to the Celtics and the Chicago Bulls, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer. While the Bulls can offer a little bit more to Gallinari than the Celtics, Boston appears to be his "preferred landing spot," according to Fischer.Fresh off a trip to the NBA Finals, the Celtics are looking for some more veteran shooting to add to the mix this offseason. The 33-year-old Gallinari...

BOSTON, MA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO