Knights Nuggets: Champs

- Teams are apparently “seriously interested” in acquiring Nic Hague from the Golden Knights. [Knights On Ice]. - Chandler Stephenson was very, very good for the Golden Knights last season, and it’s hard not to be excited...
Joe Ingles is joining forces with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on a one-year deal, according to his representatives at Priority Sports. Ingles, 34, was most recently with the Portland Trail Blazers, but he never played a game with the team. Ingles spent his entire career with the Utah Jazz before he was traded to the Trail Blazers a week after tearing his ACL during the 2021-22 season. Portland took on the expiring contract of Ingles as part of a three-team deal that also sent Elijah Hughes to the Trail Blazers.
BOSTON -- Danilo Gallinari is free to sign wherever he wants after being waived by the San Antonio Spurs, and the Boston Celtics are reportedly his preferred destination in free agency.Gallinari has reportedly narrowed his list to the Celtics and the Chicago Bulls, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer. While the Bulls can offer a little bit more to Gallinari than the Celtics, Boston appears to be his "preferred landing spot," according to Fischer.Fresh off a trip to the NBA Finals, the Celtics are looking for some more veteran shooting to add to the mix this offseason. The 33-year-old Gallinari...
