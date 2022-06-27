Wisconsin Republicans Vote No on Gun Reform Package

(Bob Hague, WRN) Abortion remains legal in neighboring states, but Governor Tony Evers says that’s not a real solution for individuals needing one in Wisconsin. “Of course the folks in Illinois and Minnesota are being helpful, we're hoping to have services available nearest to our borders as possible. But at the end of the day, that is not going to help all sorts of vulnerable women who can't cross our borders, because they don't have the wherewithal to do that.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO