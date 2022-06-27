ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Republicans Vote No on Gun Reform Package

cwbradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bob Hague, WRN) Wisconsin Republicans did not support a modest package of gun reforms which President Joe Biden has signed into law. The Bipartisan Safer...

cwbradio.com

Comments / 29

Cameron Pohl
3d ago

the bill only gives funding for mental health and school security if the state enacts a red flag gun law which is unconstitutional because there is no due process.

Reply
18
User fromWI
3d ago

Doesn't matter. Because of what the Supreme Court just did republicans will be voted out.

Reply(1)
5
Related
cwbradio.com

Republicans for Wisconsin Governor Debate

(Terry Bell, WRN) Three of the four Republicans running for Wisconsin governor held their first debate Monday night. Rebecca Kleefisch, Kevin Nicholson, and Tim Ramthun all criticized frontrunner Tim Michels for not showing-up. They all also criticized Michels’ out-of-state homes, and questioned his commitment to Wisconsin. On the major...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Attorney General Files Lawsuit Seeking to Overturn Wisconsin's 1849 Abortion Law

(Bob Hague, WRN) State Attorney General Josh Kaul files a lawsuit seeking to overturn Wisconsin's 1849 law criminalizing abortion. The AG says Wisconsinites need clarity on how the law applies. “The truth of the matter is, the legislature has left us without that, and with conflicting laws in place. So we're going to do as much as we can to provide clarity but, we've been left in a difficult spot."
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
nbc15.com

Lawmakers and organizations across Wisconsin react to new gun safety law

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Safer Communities Act signed Saturday by President Joe Biden will change legislation around guns across the country. At the same time, Wisconsin organizations are split on the new law, while some state lawmakers look to continue capitalizing on the bipartisanship at the federal level that pushed the bill to the president’s desk.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Election Investigator the Subject of Another Lawsuit

(Bob Hague, WRN) Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman faces a new lawsuit. The group American Oversight on Tuesday filed a lawsuit and emergency motion aimed at blocking the deletion of public records by Gableman and his Office of Special Counsel. The latest lawsuit linked to a partisan probe...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Planned Parenthood Will Sue to Stop Wisconsin Abortion Ban

(Terry Bell, WRN) The first legal challenge to Wisconsin’s abortion ban could be filed this week. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin says it’s finalizing its legal strategy. Abortion became illegal in Wisconsin when the U-S Supreme Court struck down Roe versus Wade last week. Governor Evers and state attorney...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tammy Baldwin
cwbradio.com

Abortion Remains Legal in MN and IL, But Evers Says That's No Solution for Wisconsin

(Bob Hague, WRN) Abortion remains legal in neighboring states, but Governor Tony Evers says that’s not a real solution for individuals needing one in Wisconsin. “Of course the folks in Illinois and Minnesota are being helpful, we're hoping to have services available nearest to our borders as possible. But at the end of the day, that is not going to help all sorts of vulnerable women who can't cross our borders, because they don't have the wherewithal to do that.”
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

What now? Wisconsin faces a changed landscape where abortion is illegal

Carolyn remembers standing alone on a Madison street corner, watching for the car she’d been told would come for her. It was 1968, she was a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and — although she was on birth control — she was pregnant. (Carolyn requested that the Cap Times use only her first name.)
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin abortion ban enforced in Sheboygan, DA says

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Abortions have stopped in Wisconsin. A ban from 1849 still on the books has led the state's four clinics to stop doing them. One district attorney now says he will enforce that old ban. The district attorneys in Dane and Milwaukee counties said they will not prosecute...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Guns#Gun Violence#Gun Reform Package#Wrn#House#Democratic
Wisconsin Examiner

Bad news Wisconsin women: The state Legislature is now in charge of your body

Knowing it was coming did not make it any less of a kick in the gut. On Friday the highest court in the land officially revoked women’s status as full people.  The Court made history, as Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan wrote in their scathing dissent, “rescinding an individual right in its […] The post Bad news Wisconsin women: The state Legislature is now in charge of your body appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wisconsin election investigator sued again for deleting records

MADISON, Wis. — A liberal government watchdog group on Tuesday filed its fourth open records lawsuit over the investigation of the 2020 election result in Wisconsin, targeting the lead investigator for his practice of deleting records he didn’t deem useful to the investigation. The most recent lawsuit seeks...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen calls for eliminating personal income tax

(Fargo, ND) -- Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen is calling for phasing out the state's personal income tax. "Minnesotans are literally the top 5 or 10 percent, but most of the time the top states tax-wise. I don't care if you are talking about estate taxes, corporate taxes, sales taxes, personal income taxes, property taxes, it doesn't stop," said Jensen.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy