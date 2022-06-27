Lender Price Launches Marketplace 2.0, Providing Wholesale Brokers and Lenders with Enhanced Pricing Capabilities and Deal Intelligence
PASADENA, Calif., June 27, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lender Price, a leading provider of product, pricing and eligibility technology, announced today they have released Marketplace 2.0, a major enhancement to their Broker Marketplace platform, one of the largest communities of wholesale brokers in the mortgage industry. Image Caption:...tippnews.com
