Lender Price Launches Marketplace 2.0, Providing Wholesale Brokers and Lenders with Enhanced Pricing Capabilities and Deal Intelligence

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePASADENA, Calif., June 27, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lender Price, a leading provider of product, pricing and eligibility technology, announced today they have released Marketplace 2.0, a major enhancement to their Broker Marketplace platform, one of the largest communities of wholesale brokers in the mortgage industry. Image Caption:...

