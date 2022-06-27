Quentin Lake had a dream just before the draft that the Rams would select him

When players make it to the NFL, they often say it’s a dream come true. For Quentin Lake, getting drafted by the Rams actually was a dream come true.

During an appearance on the Pivot Podcast, Lake shared something that he only told one person. A day or two before the draft, he dreamt that he would get selected by the Rams, and sure enough, it happened.

“I had a dream – I ain’t told nobody this. I probably told one person,” he said. “I had a dream two days or a day before that I was gonna actually get drafted by the Rams in the third round. Obviously, that didn’t happen, but for some reason, it was crazy, I had a dream that I was gonna get drafted by the Rams.”

The Rams selected Lake in the sixth round, which he was thrilled about. Not just because he wanted to get drafted, but because he was able to stay in Los Angeles where he went to school at UCLA and still has family.

“Being at home is dope because family’s real close, they can come to the games,” Lake said. “Dad can come to training camp because it’s five minutes from my house where we do training camp at. So it’s not an unfamiliar environment. That’s the biggest thing. The transition for me has been smooth, so it’s been awesome.”

Lake has drawn comparisons to his new teammate, Jordan Fuller, who was also drafted in the sixth round. And Fuller earned a starting role immediately as a rookie before becoming a team captain in Year 2.

Lake will have a tougher time becoming a starter right away with Fuller, Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott atop the depth chart, but he’s a smart player with great instincts, so that should lead to playing time as a rookie.