Protest planned for the Range to support women, LGBTQIA Monday evening

Effective: 2022-06-29 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Itasca; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Itasca County in north central Minnesota West central St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 725 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gunn, or over Grand Rapids, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Coleraine around 735 PM CDT. Taconite around 740 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Pengilly, Keewatin and Nashwauk. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
