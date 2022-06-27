Protest planned for the Range to support women, LGBTQIA Monday evening

The Iron Mining Association is thrilled to announce Kristen Vake as the organization’s new executive director. She will be replacing former IMA President Kelsey Johnson. “The IMA Board is excited to have Kristen Vake leading the organization,” said Chrissy Bartovich of U.S. Steel and chair of the IMA Board. “Kristen’s deep roots in the mining industry combined with her passion for the Iron Range make her uniquely positioned to lead the IMA. We look forward to Kristen building relationships and continuing to tell the story of the importance of Minnesota’s iron mining industry.”

CHISHOLM, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO