Chisholm, MN

Protest planned for the Range to support women, LGBTQIA Monday evening

boreal.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImage: A protest is planned for the Range on Monday night. On the Range, a chance to...

www.boreal.org

cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Hibbing, Iron Range, Ely

Hibbing, MN- The City of Hibbing received a grant to clean and repurpose a contaminated site. Nearly $250,000 will get allocated from the Department of Employment and Economic Development. The money will clean and redevelop the site into a proposed new eye clinic. The project is anticipated to create four jobs and retain eight jobs. Other funds for the project will come from a developer and the IRRRB.
HIBBING, MN
boreal.org

Celebrate the Fourth in Tower, Orr, and Ely

ELY - Ely’s Fourth of July celebration looks to be a weekend affair this year with the addition of a new music event to go along with all the traditional favorites as the community celebrates the 246th birthday of America. Rock the Park will be held Saturday, July 2,...
ELY, MN
boreal.org

Former TV anchor Kristen Vake to lead Iron Mining Association

The Iron Mining Association is thrilled to announce Kristen Vake as the organization’s new executive director. She will be replacing former IMA President Kelsey Johnson. “The IMA Board is excited to have Kristen Vake leading the organization,” said Chrissy Bartovich of U.S. Steel and chair of the IMA Board. “Kristen’s deep roots in the mining industry combined with her passion for the Iron Range make her uniquely positioned to lead the IMA. We look forward to Kristen building relationships and continuing to tell the story of the importance of Minnesota’s iron mining industry.”
CHISHOLM, MN
FOX 21 Online

Woman Found Dead In Hibbing, Boyfriend Booked On Domestic Charges

HIBBING, Minn. — A woman in Hibbing was found dead by first responders on Tuesday, and police say her death is suspicious. Just before 1 a.m., police and fire/EMS were called out to the 3500-block of 9th Avenue West for an unresponsive 43-year-old woman who wasn’t breathing. Her...
HIBBING, MN
Chisholm, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
FOX 21 Online

Yellow Bike Coffee to Move Locations

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Today was full of mixed emotions for the owner of a popular coffee and sandwich shop in Hermantown that’s on the move. The Yellow Bike Coffee Shop off of the miller trunk highway closed the doors at its current spot it’s been in for five years as it transitions to a new location.
HERMANTOWN, MN
kdal610.com

Arrest Made In Suspicious Hibbing Death

HIBBING, MN (KDAL) – Just before 1 a-m on Tuesday, Hibbing Police were called to the 3500 block of 9th Avenue West on reports of a non-responsive woman. They arrived to find a 43 year old woman dead and determined that the death was suspicious. The woman’s 46 year...
HIBBING, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Arrest made after Hibbing woman found dead

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Hibbing police are investigating what they call a woman’s “suspicious” death. According to police, officers were called to the 3500 Block of 9th Avenue West around 1 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a woman unresponsive and not breathing. They arrived to find a...
HIBBING, MN
boreal.org

Twin Ports Interchange Project Extends Completion Date

The Twin Ports Interchange Project is moving forward with shovel-ready projects to utilize new federal funding. Construction on the Miller Coffee Creek Box Culvert has been completed and the interchange project will now pursue new work. The Trunk Highway 53 bridges will be under construction, along with Garfield Avenue and...
COOK, MN
#Lgbtqia#Protest#Racism#Wdio News
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Itasca, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Itasca; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Itasca County in north central Minnesota West central St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 725 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gunn, or over Grand Rapids, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Coleraine around 735 PM CDT. Taconite around 740 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Pengilly, Keewatin and Nashwauk. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Girl rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Cloquet

CLOQUET, MN -- A girl was taken to the hospital Tuesday after Cloquet Police say she was hit by a car while crossing the street. According to Cloquet Police, it happened around 1:23 p.m. on 3 Street. The girl was treated on scene and eventually taken to the hospital with...
CLOQUET, MN

