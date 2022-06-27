Sheriff wants to expand marine patrol

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - At least one person is injured after a Thursday morning crash involving four vehicles near Plymouth, Washington, authorities say. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper C. Thorson, first responders arrived at the scene on State Route 14 at milepost 179 at around 7:50 a.m. At least one person was injured in the crash, and the roadway will be completely blocked until the scene is clear. Troopers are currently working on a detour for other drivers.

