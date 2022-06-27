ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umatilla County, OR

Sheriff wants to expand marine patrol

By Terry Murry
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUMATILLA COUNTY – The warm weather sees people heading for the water. It also sees the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, plagued by a staffing shortage, trying to get marine deputies out there was well. Sheriff Terry...

nbcrightnow.com

Home, RV and furniture burn in Walla Walla fire

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Firefighters in Walla Walla responded to a house fire at 6:38 p.m. on June 28 at 1224 N Clinton Street. Dispatch was told furniture was burning by a camper and the fire was approaching the side of a house, according to a press release from Brenden Koch, City of Walla Walla Communications Manager.
WALLA WALLA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Kennewick business owner catches three burglars in the act

KENNEWICK, Wash. — An hour after the initial break-in, three burglars who returned to the scene of their crime were allegedly scared away by a Tri-Cities business owner who found items stolen and windows smashed at their store. Now, Kennewick detectives are trying to track down the suspects who are responsible.
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Richland Police Take Down Menacing Man With SWAT & K9 Assistance

A man was taken into custody on Wednesday after he managed to elude police. The Richland Police Department Street Crimes Unit was doing surveillance in the 1600 block of Jadwin Avenue when they told Michael Bostic he was under arrest. Bostic took off on the E-Bike he was riding through an apartment complex where he crashed into a dumpster. Bostic then ran into his apartment.
RICHLAND, WA
q13fox.com

At least 1 injured in four-vehicle crash in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - At least one person is injured after a Thursday morning crash involving four vehicles near Plymouth, Washington, authorities say. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper C. Thorson, first responders arrived at the scene on State Route 14 at milepost 179 at around 7:50 a.m. At least one person was injured in the crash, and the roadway will be completely blocked until the scene is clear. Troopers are currently working on a detour for other drivers.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

DOH suspends nurse's license after Benton County assault

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Assistant Program has charged Shaelynn Marie Logozzo with unprofessional conduct after she was convicted on two counts of assault. Her license has also been suspended. Logozzo received her nursing credentials in May 2018. She was placed on probation...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Controlled burn started brush fire in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, WA - A fire off N 204 PR NE in Benton County started from a controlled burn, having older embers fly off from the wind creating a brush fire, according to Benton County Fire Department. BCFD is still investigating the cause of the fire. Firefighters want to remind...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Superfund cleanup winds down

PASCO – After more than 30 years of environmental investigation and cleanup, the Washington State Department of Ecology has removed more than 35,000 drums of industrial waste from the Pasco landfill superfund site. The cleanup will end releases of hazardous substances to soil and groundwater from industrial waste that was buried 50 years ago.
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Agencies Train for Cascadia Earthquake damage

La Grande – Multiple agencies collaborated in a training on Monday and Tuesday, June 27th and 28th. The training focused on preparation of the so-called Cascadia Earthquake. According to a previously published release, those involved included:. “several key local volunteer groups and agencies. Volunteer groups include the Amateur Radio...
LA GRANDE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fire damages home, camper trailer

WALLA WALLA – Firefighters responded to a possible residential structure fire Tuesday night on the 1200 block of North Clinton Street. Dispatch received calls that there was furniture burning near a camper trailer and that a fire had reached the side of a house. Firefighters arrived on scene and...
WALLA WALLA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Another Scam Hits Area, ‘Spoofing’ Franklin County Sheriff

Spoofing means pretending to be something you are not, usually associated these days with fraud. Another phone scam using Franklin County Sheriff's number. Recently, the Franklin County Sheriff's Department says they've gotten a number of alerts from citizens in the region saying they got a call from a person or persons claiming they owe fines to the county. The callers are demanding payments to clear outstanding warrants.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Port of Benton terminates lease with Tri-City Railroad Company

Richland, WA — The 16 mile rail line connecting Center Parkway in Kennewick and Horn Rapids Road in north Richland will soon have a new operator. The Port of Benton terminated its lease with the Tri-City Railroad Company. According to officials, the lease was terminated following a May ruling from Benton County Superior Court that found Tri-City Railroad was in default of its lease, for not properly maintaining the rail system. As a result of a final settlement agreement effective June 17th, the Port will assess existing tenancies at 2579 Stevens Drive and begin to negotiate new leases ahead of becoming the primary lessor on August 1, 2022.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Fireworks laws and regulations for Tri-Cities in 2022

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Each city has their own fireworks laws when it comes to the holiday seasons. The city’s fire departments and districts told us what their fireworks laws are for the Fourth of July. Pasco The City of Pasco allows non-aerial fireworks. “Buy them in Pasco, that’s what’s legal in Pasco,” said Ben Shearer, the Public Information Officer for...
TRI-CITIES, WA

