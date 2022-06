Google is updating Password Manager for its Chrome and Android mobile operating system so that it works more cohesively across apps and devices. In a blog post Thursday, the search giant said the update will deliver a single password settings page so people can sync and save passwords between their Chrome web browser and Android device. The Password Manager can help people create and save secure passwords for websites and apps, relieving them of the burden of memorizing multiple passwords or being tempted to use the same one twice.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 HOUR AGO