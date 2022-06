LSU’s wide receiver room got a little bit deeper this week with the addition of receiver Gregory Clayton Jr. Clayton hails from Lutcher, Louisiana, and started his FBS career with UTSA. He was a three-star in the class of 2018 and held offers from Purdue and Iowa State. He ended up going the JUCO route before landing at UTSA, where he appeared in two games, both during the 2020 season.

LUTCHER, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO