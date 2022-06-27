IDs Released For Three Teenagers Killed In New England Crash

This story has been updated.

The three teenagers killed in a single-vehicle crash in Western Massachusetts have been identified by Massachusetts State Police and a GoFundMe organized in their honor.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday, June 26, in the town of Brimfield in Hampden County, Massachusetts State Police said.

Vencent “Vinnie” Ardizzoni, age 17, of Holland in Hampden County, Shane Douglas, age 18, of West Brookfield in Worcester County, and Dominic “Dom” Gardner, age 17, of Oxford in Worcester County, were all killed in the crash that occurred in the area of 40 East Brimfiled-Holland Road.

State Police had originally identified Ardizzoni as being as 19, before correcting the age to 17.

Another teenager, a 17-year-old boy from Brookfield, was also seriously injured in the crash, which is still under investigation.

Responding troopers found a 2006 Nissan Sentra that had gone off the road and rolled over approximately 40 feet into the wood line, police said.

All three teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are going to be so incredibly lost with out these boys and I am willing to do anything to help their families get through this," the GoFundMe reads. "We love you boys. fly high and everyone please tell your family you love them and drive safe.

The purpose of the GoFundMe is to raise money for the families of Vinnie, Dom and Shane. The campaign had raised more than $7,300 of its $10,000 goal as of Monday, June 27.