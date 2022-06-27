ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald’s Faces Crippling Inflation

By Douglas A. McIntyre
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a2JUP_0gNI3DNv00 The stock market is neutral about McDonald’s prospects. Its shares have traded between $217.68 and $271.15 apiece in the past year, and the current price is near $248.

The reason the price has not moved toward the top or bottom of the range is that sales are strong. They rose 11% in the last quarter to $5.7 billion. However, the bottom line eroded, with earnings down 28% to $1.1 billion.

McDonald’s runs on beef, chicken, bread, coffee and soft drinks. It also relies on particularly low costs of labor. Much of the food it sells has been hit by inflation. The union movement that has bedeviled Starbucks and Amazon may drive labor costs higher.

There is an increasing chance that inflation may be long-lived and could worsen. The Bank for International Settlements stated in its annual report that "The risk of stagflation looms over the global economy as the threat of a new inflation era coincides with a weaker outlook for growth and elevated financial vulnerabilities."
ALSO READ: Big US Companies Paying Workers Less than $10 an Hour
Note that people often turn to fast food when food prices are high. However, even for these people, inflation could start to price McDonald’s out of the market.

Comments / 21

Barbara Allen
3d ago

McDonalds priced me out of their market long ago. Expensive, but cheap food with terrible customer service. I eat a bowl of cereal if I need something fast. McDonalds food makes me sick, when I eat it

Reply(1)
18
Growler Wolf
2d ago

It’s not okay to just turn a profit in business anymore, it’s all about the stock market . . . And what exactly does the stock market have to do with running a restaurant ? I got a few years in restaurant work under my belt and the stock market never came to eat.

Reply
5
Alfred E Neuman
3d ago

You can all thank your savior Dementia Joe Biden. The real pain is yet to come.

Reply(3)
19
