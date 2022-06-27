ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Norwich man arrested on drug charges in Lisbon

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

State police arrested a Norwich man on narcotics charges Saturday following a report of a suspicious person in an Ulta parking lot in Lisbon.

Police say they observed a man, later identified as 42-year-old Michael Bienvenu, with narcotics “in plain view” in his car’s passenger compartment in the Ulta parking lot on River Road in Lisbon.

Police arrested Bienvenu and searched his vehicle. They found around seven grams of methamphetamines, seven grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 4.2 grams of purple fentanyl, two vials of steroids, 50 hydrochloride pills of 10 mg a piece, 22 packages of Suboxone, scales and packaging materials, police said. Police also found $260 in cash.

Bienvenu was charged with one count of operation of a drug factory, one count of violation of prescription drug requirements, six counts of intent to sell or distribute narcotics and six counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to the arrest warrant.

Bienvenu was held on a $100,000 surety or cash bond and was scheduled to appear in Norwich Superior Court on Monday.

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

