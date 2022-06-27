ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mum asks for help removing sweat stains and smells from son’s shirts – and finds a 5p household product is the answer

By Sarah Bull
The US Sun
 3 days ago
A MUM who asked for help getting rid of sweat smells and stains from her son's school shirts has thanked cleaning fans for suggesting bicarbonate of soda.

Karen Tse took to the Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips group on Facebook to ask people for their tips, as she wrote: "I’ve washed my sons schools shirts and just brought them in off the line and am ironing them, but all I can smell is B-O coming from them.

"Any ideas on how I can get rid of the smell I can’t send him to school with them smelling.

"They don’t smell too bad when the heat from the iron has cooled down but I know it is there.

"Any tips gratefully received."

"Bicarbonate of soda on the pits," one person suggested.

"Make a paste on wet shirt, leave to dry, brush off (safely in to bin) and wash."

While another added: "Bicarbonate of soda in the wash or use the spray."

Karen later returned to the post to thank everyone for their advice, as she wrote: "Thanks everyone for your wonderful help.

"I soaked his shirts in bicarbonate and then re washed I’ve ironed them and there was no whiff of BO so thank you so much."

Others had different suggestions for how to get rid of the smell.

"Vinegar works really well," one wrote. "I use the white spray vinegar. It doesn’t smell of vinegar at all once washed.

"My son's football tops stink, vinegar is cheap and works."

While someone else commented: "I use fabulosa laundry cleaner on my 15 yr old sons shirts and blazer.

"They smell lovely even the teachers commented."

"A bit of white vinegar rub in the arm pits and stick in the wash as usual maybe a squirt in the wash drawer never fails for me washing my teen's clothes," another comment read.

Household product bicarbonate of soda was the answer to getting rid of the stain and smell Credit: Alamy

