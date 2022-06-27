TRENDING NOW: Bristol dog beating the heat, age-old rivalry, cat opens treat drawer

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eyewitness News

$25,000 reward offered in 10-year-old Middletown cold case

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A New Britain mother was brutally murdered back in 2012. On Wednesday, Governor Lamont offered a reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest. Diana Eichler was murdered in 2012. Her mother and daughter are still hoping to get answers. “It’s a nightmare that I...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

West Haven lifeguards rescue 11-year-old boy

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Summer dangers are preventable. That’s the message from doctors and first responders gave on Wednesday as the holiday weekend approaches. This message comes as an 11-year-old boy almost drowned on the West Haven shoreline today. Two lifeguards who were on duty were able to rush in and save him.
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for allegedly pushing kid off bike

DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WTNH) – A Deep River man was arrested after he allegedly pushed a child off a bike on Monday. On Monday evening, a woman reported to State Police Troop F dispatch that her 11-year-old son was assaulted by an adult male while he was riding his bike on Main Street, according to […]
DEEP RIVER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Southington Moving Truck Fire Destroys Belongings of Military Families

A moving truck fire that happened on Interstate 84 destroyed the belongings of two military families, according to fire officials. Crews responded to the truck stop on the Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike at about 1 p.m. Two military families were in the process of moving from one base to another when their truck caught fire.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Man arrested after pushing child off bike in Deep River

DEEP RIVER, CT (WFSB) – A man from Deep River is facing charges after getting into a confrontation with a boy. State police said Jameson Chapman, 48, assaulted an 11-year-old boy while he was riding his bike in Deep River. It happened Monday evening. State police went to the...
DEEP RIVER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crews Battle Large House Fire in Avon

Firefighters battled a large fire at a 9,000 square-foot home in Avon on Wednesday. Officials said they responded to Wyngate Drive at about 3:30 p.m. The home is located on a dead-end road. Crews said it was an all hands on deck response. The fire originated in the upper floors...
AVON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Missing 4-Year-Old Boy is Found in Norwich

A 4-year-old boy that appears to have wandered from his home in Norwich has been found safe. Officials said the child went missing from the backyard of a home in the West Town Street and Wightman Avenue area. An alert went out to residents in town with the child's description....
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Multiple fire departments respond to fire in Avon

AVON, Conn. (WFSB) - Several fire departments responded to 31 Wyngate Drive in Avon for a reported house fire on Wednesday. According to the Avon Fire Department, workers at the home reported seeing flames near the roofline of the house and smelled smoke. The house was a 9,000 square-foot home.
AVON, CT
Eyewitness News

Serious injuries reported in Milford crash

MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - An early morning crash on I-95 has closed the highway Thursday. According to police, troopers were called to the scene along with emergency personnel around 6:48 a.m. in the area of exit 36. Police reported serious injuries in the crash and said the highway is closed...
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: 3 people hurt in Waterbury fire

VIDEO: 3 people hurt in Waterbury fire
Eyewitness News

Elizabeth Park in Hartford is in full bloom

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s time to stop and smell the roses, especially if you are in Elizabeth Park. The roses are in full bloom, and park managers say they are seeing some of the biggest roses ever this year. The park has over 10,000 bushes. Elizabeth Park is...
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: 9 Year Old Punched By Babysitter

2022-06-27@12:14am–#Bridgeport CT– First responders called to a home in the 500 block of East Main Street where a babysitter allegedly hit a 9 year old child. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: One person killed in Goshen motorcycle crash

VIDEO: One person killed in Goshen motorcycle crash
GOSHEN, CT

