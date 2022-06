If you get a thrill every time you see an eagle then we have just the place for you to check out that has only been around since the Fall of 2020. I'm talking about the Schoharie County Eagle Trail which was designed specifically for bird watchers who want a great chance of seeing a majestic Bald Eagle in its natural habitat. The Bald Eagle is not only a symbol of our great nation but is recognized by the Iroquois Nation as the "Protector of Peace" according to sceagletrail.com.

