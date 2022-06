Othello, Wash. — A gunshot victim was airlifted to a Spokane hospital after he was found by Sheriff's Deputies in Othello Sunday night. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, they received a weapon offense call at about 8:26 p.m. Sunday. The caller told dispatchers someone was shooting in the 2200 Block of W Charla Rd in Othello, and a person was on the ground, possibly with a gunshot wound.

OTHELLO, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO