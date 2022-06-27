ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Dog bar in Sarasota's Rosemary District to open in October

By Amanda Postma
businessobserverfl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKey takeaway: After a year of searching for the right location, Mindy Kauffman and Bobby Boivin purchased a property in Downtown Sarasota for $1.35 million to be the future location of Boo's Ice House and Dog Bar. Core challenge: Sifting through zoning to accommodate an indoor/outdoor dog bar. What's...

www.businessobserverfl.com

