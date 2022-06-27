Dog bar in Sarasota's Rosemary District to open in October

The other day I was reminded that a meal with a view is a bonus situation. It is akin to getting dessert for free or being upgraded at a hotel. The restaurant I’m speaking of comes with gentle sounds of waves lapping against the dock, which you overlook. Double American flags flank the posts in the water so that when the wind catches the stars and stripes, they appear to magically stretch over the span of the waterway. Happy people with a pep in their step hop off their boats, hoping to score a table just like the one you are currently perched upon. The smells from the kitchen remind you of cocoanut shrimp which would absolutely match the ambiance of your waterfront lunch stop for the day. What is this magical place? Harpoon Harry’s Restaurant and Sports Bar and it makes a Tuesday (or any day) feel like a mini-vacation.

PUNTA GORDA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO