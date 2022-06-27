ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michiana, MI

Frozen yogurt shop to benefit Michiana Figure Skating Club

By Dante Stanton
abc57.com
 3 days ago

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A percentage of all purchases made at Let’s Spoon...

abc57.com

abc57.com

Crumbl Cookies to open in Mishawaka on Friday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Crumbl Cookies will be opening its doors to the community on Friday. The cookie shop will open at 8 a.m., and is located in between Qdoba and Mission Barbeque on Main Street. Crumbl Cookies is known for featuring different cookie flavors weekly, and kicks off its opening...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

South Bend bar and live music venue to close its doors in mid-July

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- After six years of operation, the downtown bar and music venue, Vegetable Buddies, will be closing its doors. According to a social media post made by owner, Jeff Harrison, they have decided that it’s time to move on, and want to thank all those who attended shows over the years.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Social Cantina comes to Ironworks Plaza in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – A new restaurant is coming to The Mills at Ironworks Plaza in Mishawaka this December. Social Cantina, described as a Modern Mexican restaurant with an industrial-chic vibe, will occupy the south end of the retail space. The restaurant serves a number of margaritas and craft beers...
MISHAWAKA, IN
103.3 WKFR

Will This Portage Mother Land on the Cover of Maxim?

Voting for this Portage mother and business owner could get her on the cover of Maxim and help Homes for Wounded Warriors. Maxim Magazine recently launched a cover girl competition. You can vote for your favorite potential cover girl one time for free. After that, you can pay for votes with all of the money going to a great cause according to MaximCoverGirl.com,
PORTAGE, MI
1077 WRKR

Ray & Al’s Lunch Room Making A Big Impact In Galien

Southwest Michigan is full of tiny diners, breakfast and lunch spots that seem to fly under the radar, yet are crucial to the local business scene around the area. Most of these easy-to-miss places have nothing but heart and soul considering they're businesses run by people in our community trying to give back. We've seen many places such as this open this year, and a new business has added its name to the growing list. Reyna Larson and Alice Hoffmann took a chance to open up their small lunch room marketplace in the village of Galien in Berrien County at 118 N. Cleveland Ave in the historic shop which has hosted a market, ice cream parlor, and winery since the early 1900s.
GALIEN, MI
abc57.com

Mural Mania coming to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Some blank walls in South Bend are getting a makeover. Mural Mania will be taking place from July 6 through July 10 with five artists painting five murals over five days. The five locations for the new murals are the Garage Arcade Bar, The Hammer and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Proud Boys Michiana disrupt Pride event at Tutt Library

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--A children’s story time event at a St. Joseph County library was disrupted by a group from the far-right, all-male organization, the Proud Boys, claiming the event promoted perversion and oversexualization due to its pride-month content. On Monday evening, the Virginia M. Tutt Library, in partnership with the Tree House Gender Resource Center hosted a rainbow story time program followed by bubble wrap rainbow painting, however, no stories were told.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Four Winds Invitational releases details on the upcoming event

SOUTH BEND, Ind -- The annual Four Winds Invitational returns to South Bend this summer from August 12 – 14. The event has been taking place since 2012 and giving back to the community has played a major part in the event being held in Michiana. The four winds...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Local artist to unveil Rio’s Rainbow mural

ELKHART, Ind. -- A new mural will go up in Elkhart on Thursday to honor Rio Allred, on what would’ve been her 13th birthday. Allred committed suicide in March, according to her parents, because of the bullying she received in school. Local artist Annie Logan will reveal the mural...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Potawatomi Zoo train attraction to close for rerouting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The train attraction at the Potawatomi Zoo will be stopped starting on Monday. The ride will still be open this weekend, but will undergo rerouting next week that will keep it closed through July 11. Once the rerouting is finished, the train will take passengers to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
panoramanow.com

Kiwanis July 4th Parade – Laporte Indiana

Preceded by the Annual Run for Riley and the recently added Kiwanis Kids Korner the 76th Annual 4th of July Parade hosted by Kiwanis Club of La Porte will take place on Monday, July 4th, 2022 at 10 a.m. Following the traditional route in uptown La Porte it will continue to travel west down Lincolnway from Tipton St. to Andrew Ave.
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Silver Beach limiting lifeguards on duty while struggling to fill positions

ST. JOSEPH, Mi, -- When beachgoers have already packed the shore around Silver Beach-- its a sign that Summer is in full swing in Southwest Michigan. But now, some of them are going to be seeing a different, literal kind of sign on the beach. Instead of one promising fun-- this one comes with a warning: Berrien County Parks and Recreation announced that on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays this Summer, there will no longer be lifeguards on duty.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Quilt Gardens celebrates 15 years in Elkhart County

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. -- Quilt Gardens celebrated 15 years in Elkhart County at the Essenhaus Conference Center in Middlebury on Tuesday night. The Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau honored organizations that have helped bring the Quilt Gardens to the area for over a decade. Quilt Garden events started in 2008...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Seagulls taking over the Orchards Mall in Benton Harbor

The Orchards Mall in Benton Township is experiencing a bird problem that started five years ago, when stores began to close. When those stores moved out, the seagulls moved in. The mall says that the problem has only gotten worse, with double the amount of birds moving in every year.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Free COVID-19 testing clinic relocates from Goshen to Elkhart

GOSHEN, Ind. -- The free COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic located at Silverwood Mennonite Church will be closing down. The clinic will be relocated to the Beacon Aquatics Center parking lot in Elkhart. Days that testing will be available will change with the location, and testing is now available on Mondays...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Warehouse Climbing Co. opens in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Warehouse Climbing Co., an indoor rock-climbing facility in Goshen, has opened its doors to the public. Climbing Co. is open on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and then again from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Facilities are open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Royalty chosen for Youth Fair

The 2022 Van Buren Youth Fair royalty were named Sunday, June 26, at the Van Buren Youth fairgrounds, Hartford. This year’s royalty includes from left, Duke – Blake Saidla, of Lawton, a member of the Porter Busy Fingers; Duchess – Natalie Reidenbach, of Paw Paw, a member of the Almena Happy Helpers; Princess – Reagan Martin, of Mattawan, a member of the Shamrock Shakers; Prince – Levi Hostetler, of Decatur, a member of Farm Friends & Family and Almena Happy Helpers; King – Dillon Simpson, of Lawrence, a member of the Dream Chasers; and Queen Gabby Oh, of Paw Paw, a member of the Almena Happy Helpers. Runners-up include: Duke – Isaac King and Max Johnston; Duchess Katie Ramsey and Lilia Hinson; and Princess – Elizabeth Teter. The 2022 Van Buren Youth Fair will be held July 18-23.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

20th century murder mystery dinner comes to Elkhart Railroad Museum

ELKHART, Ind. -- The National New York Central Railroad Museum has announced several dates for a 20th century murder mystery dinner. Tickets cost $50 per person, and all proceeds will go towards train car renovation. The mystery dinners will take place on August 13, October 8 and December 10, all...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

South Bend church broken into, vandalized

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Police are investigating after a South Bend church was broken into and vandalized, the South Bend Police Department reported. Just before 7 a.m. Thursday, police were called to Our Lady of Hungary Church in the 700 block of West Calvert Street for a possible burglary.
SOUTH BEND, IN

