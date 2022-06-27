Frozen yogurt shop to benefit Michiana Figure Skating Club

Southwest Michigan is full of tiny diners, breakfast and lunch spots that seem to fly under the radar, yet are crucial to the local business scene around the area. Most of these easy-to-miss places have nothing but heart and soul considering they're businesses run by people in our community trying to give back. We've seen many places such as this open this year, and a new business has added its name to the growing list. Reyna Larson and Alice Hoffmann took a chance to open up their small lunch room marketplace in the village of Galien in Berrien County at 118 N. Cleveland Ave in the historic shop which has hosted a market, ice cream parlor, and winery since the early 1900s.

GALIEN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO