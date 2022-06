The US Supreme Court has reinstated a Republican-drawn congressional map in Louisiana that will be used in midterm elections after lower courts ruled that it was drawn in violation of the Voting Rights Act.A judgment from the nation’s high court on 28 June allows a congressional map in Louisiana to stand, rejecting two lower court rulings that found the map likely violates the landmark civil rights law by diluting the voting strength of Black voters.The brief order from the conservative-majority court – which did not include any reasoning – follows a similar judgment involving the newly drawn map in Alabama....

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO