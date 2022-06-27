ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barristers in Wales walk out of courts in row over pay

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourts across Wales have been brought to a standstill by the first of two days of strike action by barristers in a dispute over pay and conditions. Lawyers demonstrated outside Cardiff Crown Court, led by one of Wales' most senior barristers Jonathan Rees QC. The row is over the...

