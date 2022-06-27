Designing & Lighting ‘Loki’ To Keep It “Real” [Interview]

As new as Kamala Khan is to the superhero life, and she’s about as green as anyone can be, she’s not doing too bad, especially since she’s working mostly on instinct and maybe a few ideas of how to throw a punch. The power inside of her is making a bigger and bigger appearance with each new episode as she and her mother make their way to Karachi to reunite with Kamala’s grandmother, who knows more than she’s letting on obviously, even if she doesn’t say as much since it appears to upset Kamala’s mother. As the story goes along this is explained at least a little more as the dimension that the Clandestine, including Kamala’s great-grandmother, came from, the audience gets to learn how the known universe could be erased if the group is allowed to have their way. After meeting the Red Dagger during a personal mission at the train station, Kamala is given just enough information to settle her opinion of the Clandestine, at least for now. It’s kind of interesting to see that Karachi has such a high opinion of Ant-Man judging by the mural that Kamala sees on a wall. Maybe Scott Lang is the linchpin for Phase 4?

TV SERIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO