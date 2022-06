Anyone who has so much as turned on a television this year can tell you there is too much true crime. The genre has reached a saturation point: the stories are becoming thinner and are being repeated in different forms until they feel threadbare. A category that’s broad enough to include everything from “In Cold Blood” to “My Favorite Murder” also runs the gamut from respectful to exploitative, with more than a few recent series falling on the wrong side of the line. “Black Bird,” a finely crafted, incredibly well-acted, utterly fresh Apple TV+ limited series, is not one of them. In fact, it’s a show so outstanding, that it makes one wonder: do we actually have too much true crime, or just not enough true crime made by Dennis Lehane?

