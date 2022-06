RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks are undergoing their most significant defensive shift under coach Pete Carroll. They have a new coordinator in Clint Hurtt, who was promoted before Seattle hired a pair of high-ranking assistants to work with him. The new brain trust of Carroll -- Hurtt, associate head coach Sean Desai and defensive passing game coordinator Karl Scott -- is installing a refreshed scheme that it hopes will fix the issues that led to some historically futile stretches in each of the past two seasons.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO