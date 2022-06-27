ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

NATO to Boost Rapid Reaction Force, Ukraine Military Support

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — NATO allies will decide at a summit this week to increase the strength of their rapid reaction force nearly eightfold to 300,000 troops as part of their response to an “era of strategic competition," the military alliance's secretary-general said Monday. The NATO response force...

www.usnews.com

Daily Mail

'He doesn't have a long life ahead of him': Putin is suffering from several 'grave' illnesses and will be dead within two years, Ukraine's spy chief claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin suffers from multiple 'grave' illnesses and has less than two years to live, according to the head of the Ukrainian intelligence service. Major General Kyrylo Budanov said Kyiv spies who infiltrated the Kremlin made the claims based on 'human intelligence.'. 'Putin doesn't have a long life...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
nationalinterest.org

Fifty Top Ukrainian Military Officers Reportedly Killed by Russian Airstrike

Neither Ukrainian nor Western officials have confirmed the claim. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov announced in a statement on Sunday that “[a]t 12:30, a command post used by Ukrainian forces near the village of Shirokaya Dacha, Dnipropetrovsk region, was struck by high-precision long-range sea-based Kalibr missiles during a working meeting of the command staff of the operational-strategic grouping Alexandria.” Konashenkov said that more than fifty “generals and officers, including representatives of the General Staff, the Kakhovka group, airborne assault troops and units that operate toward Nikolayev and Zaporozhye” were dead following the Russian strike. Konashenkov did not immediately provide the names of the Ukrainian officers allegedly killed in the attack. Neither Ukrainian nor Western officials have confirmed the claim. Konashenkov added that Russian forces destroyed a tank repair facility in Kharkiv and as many as ten howitzers near Mykolaiv to the south. Local Ukrainian officials reported that Russian forces have drastically stepped up their shelling of Kharkiv, a sprawling and heavily fortified Ukrainian-held city not far from Russia’s western border, in recent days.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Humiliated Putin scrambles to save face as Sweden and Finland join NATO: Russian leader says countries 'can join whatever they like' - and attacks the bloc's 'imperialist ambitions'

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has again assured that he has 'no problem' with neighbours Finland and Sweden joining NATO, while at the same time decrying the alliance's 'imperial ambitions' and bid to assert 'supremacy'. His remarks come as NATO formally invited Finland and Sweden to join the alliance after Turkey...
POLITICS
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Public Affairs announced this week that three vessels from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy interacted in an “unsafe and unprofessional manner” as U.S. Navy ships transited the Strait of Hormuz on June 20.
MILITARY
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Turkey Cuts NATO Membership Deal With Finland, Sweden

In this photo provided by the Swedish Armed Forces on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, troops prepare in the Baltic Sea region. Sweden is stepping up its defense activities in the Baltic Sea due to “a deteriorating security situation” as Russia and NATO conduct military operations in the area. The Swedish armed forces said Tuesday that it initiated a “high-readiness action” in the southeastern and southern Baltic Sea due to the “current, extensive military activity” in the region. (Joel Thungren/Swedish Armed Forces/TT via AP). Swedish Armed ForcesTurkey agreed to allow Finland and Sweden to join NATO in exchange for concessions on Kurdish resistance groups.
MILITARY
NBC News

The U.S. is welcoming Finland and Sweden to NATO. That’s a mistake.

When NATO alliance members meet in Madrid this week, one of the featured agenda items is Finland and Sweden’s request to officially join the alliance. The NATO leadership has welcomed their ascension, with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saying the two countries’ “membership in NATO would increase our shared security.” Though member state Turkey originally signaled it objected to the idea, it lifted its opposition after a breakthrough on Tuesday that clears the way for the Nordic states.
POLITICS
Bloomberg

Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a Century

After months of teetering on the edge of default, Russia is now just hours away from a dramatic moment in the financial battle that the US and others have waged against the Kremlin over its invasion of Ukraine. A grace period on about $100 million of missed bond payments --...
ECONOMY

