Santa Monica, CA

School funding update focuses on meeting state goals

By Emily Sawicki
Santa Monica Daily Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Monica’s local school district depends on state funding, to the tune of about $116 million as of the most recent budget (out of a total budget of $176 million for 2022-23). Much of that funding is determined by the District’s LCAP, or Local Control and Accountability Plan. This is money...

www.smdp.com

Santa Monica Daily Press

Regarding the letters from Caroline Torosis and Anastasia Foster

Currently in Santa Monica, rent increases are capped at $140 for higher rent units. Thus rents below $2300 pay the full 6% raise, but those above pay less than 6% – perhaps a lot less. This means that smaller units with longer time (poorer) residents will pay much higher...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Experts say master leasing and adaptive reuse will house homeless faster

Homeless researchers and service providers know that the status quo approach to solving homelessness in Los Angeles County is failing and failing badly. The $1.2 billion in affordable housing funding provided by the 2016 ballot measure Proposition HHH has so far only delivered around 1,200 of its 10,000 promised units with project costs ranging as high as $837,000 per housing unit. Additionally, it is estimated that on a daily basis in LA County around 200 people become housed and 227 fall into homelessness.
Antelope Valley Press

LA County joining new High Desert Corridor agency

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will have the county join a new High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency to identify critical funding and facilitate the continued planning, development, and construction of the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor project.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Education
City
Santa Monica, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Santa Monica, CA
Government
Local
California Education
fullertonobserver.com

Community Voices Speak Against Sunrise Village Development

Who Makes Decisions for the City? Developers, Special Interest Groups, or the Voters of Fullerton?. Shopoff Realty Investments purchased Sunrise Village, a commercially-zoned 12-acre site at Rosecrans and Euclid, over a year ago. Their intention is to push out the remaining small business owners and demolish the site, with the intent to build a massive residential development.
worldnationnews.com

LA County now stands at 6.6 new daily COVID admissions per 100,000 residents, up from 7.3 . below from

Another 6,529 COVID-19 infections were reported in Los Angeles County on Wednesday, June 29, as well as nine more deaths. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose by 32 people to 779, according to the latest state data. Of those patients, 77 were being treated in intensive care, up from 68 on the previous day.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Laist.com

LAUSD Assigns Millions In Funding For 'Green Schoolyards'

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. A years-long pandemic. A youth mental...
EDUCATION
scvnews.com

Eviction Moratorium Relief Coming to L.A. County Tenants

“We need to do more to help property owners who have been bearing the brunt of the eviction protections our County has put in place for more than two years,” said Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “Our local economy reopened nearly 15 months ago and work opportunities are now plentiful. I believe we are well past the time to bring financial relief to property owners. They’ve had to continue making mortgage payments and have been fulfilling their financial obligations without any respite throughout the pandemic. They, too, deserve our support.”
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
foxla.com

Los Angeles sick leave policy changes effective July 1

LOS ANGELES - July 1 marks a big day in California as several new laws go into effect. But keep in mind, Los Angeles has several local employment law ordinances in effect. The County of Los Angeles also has some separate local ordinances that apply only to unincorporated areas of the county.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Councilman on the verge of losing election

The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com. Please read on for your Tuesday batch of news and stories. • Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here. • Advertise in the Daily Digest. Gil Cedillo on the brink of losing reelection. By City News Service.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Inglewood residents demand short-term regulations after deadly shooting at house party

A deadly shooting has residents in Inglewood demanding the city establish regulations for short-term rentals.Residents called into the Inglewood City Council meeting Tuesday night, blasting the lack of rules in place for such properties."Mayor Butts, fulfill your promise to Inglewood. Inglewood deserves protections at least as strong as Santa Monica's," one woman said. "Inglewood should limit short-term rentals to primary residences and require all stays be supervised by an on-site host." The issue of short-term rentals erupted after a birthday party in January ended with a shooting that killed four people. The woman celebrating her birthday, 20-year-old Breahna Stines, and her sister, 25-year-old Marneysha Hamilton, were both killed."People have raised their families here for generations. I am not OK with people coming in and out in our neighborhoods to party and abuse our family culture," said another woman who was at the meeting.But those who want to rent out their homes to home sharing sites like Airbnb and VBRO argue the option is needed for families who need to supplement their income.
INGLEWOOD, CA

