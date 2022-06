Charleston, SC - Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) announced today it has received a $20,000 grant from Bank of America for operating support to assist hunger-relief efforts throughout the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina LCFB serves. The timing of this latest funding from the bank is particularly helpful as LCFB works to ensure that seniors, veterans, individuals, families, and children do not have to worry about where their next meal is going to come from, especially during summer months while students are out of school. This grant brings Bank of America's commitment in 2022 to $45,000.

