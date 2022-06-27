ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This 23K Gold Eye Serum Brightens and Firms Skin — It's 20% Off for a Limited Time

All that glitters is gold! When it comes to skincare, we always try to find products that are top of the line — the best formulas with the best results. Well, it doesn’t get much better than gold. This luxurious ingredient elevates any skincare routine. No wonder Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards loves gold eye patches! And now there’s an eye serum that infuses fine dust of 23-karat gold to brighten under-eyes.

Go for the gold with the Tatcha Luminous Deep Hydration Firming Eye Serum . You’ll feel as though you’re treating yourself to a spa treatment and mining for gold at the same time. This weightless eye cream reduces the look of fine lines while firming and hydrating skin. In other words, it’s our dream come true. And for a limited time, save 20% sitewide with code FF2022 ! This Family and Friends savings event is ending soon, so shop now before this golden game-changer sells out!

Get the Luminous Deep Hydration Firming Eye Serum for 20% off with code FF2022 at Tatcha!

Illuminate your under-eyes with the Luminous Deep Hydration Firming Eye Serum . Dermatologist tested, non-irritating and cruelty-free, this product is packed with powerful ingredients that smooth skin. The Okinawa red algae adds hydration, while anti-inflammatory caffeine and honeysuckle leaf help decrease puffiness. Peace out, puffy under-eye bags! Formulated with 23-karat gold dust, this cooling cream combats dark circles and brightens under-eyes.

Get the Luminous Deep Hydration Firming Eye Serum for 20% off with code FF2022 at Tatcha!

According to shoppers, this 23-karat gold eye serum deserves a gold medal! “I’ve tried many different eye creams and this is a favorite!” one customer declared. “It does a great job both firming and adding hydration.” Another shopper gushed, “I can’t live without this! It is the best eye cream I’ve ever had.” And one reviewer reported, “Keeps under eye area moisturized reducing appearance of lines and wrinkles.” We’re all about an anti-aging remedy!

While this premium beauty product normally costs $88, you can now score this eye serum for 20% off! In fact, save 20% on the entire Tatcha site during this limited-time sale. This special savings event won’t last long, so take advantage of these major discounts and deals while you can!

See it! Get the Luminous Deep Hydration Firming Eye Serum for 20% off with code FF2022 at Tatcha!

Explore more eye care here and shop all other products from Tatcha here !

