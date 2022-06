The sun must have caught on to this new "hot girl summer" trend because it has been taking its job very seriously this year. So to beat the heat, many people have been trying to find a way to cool down and taking a dip at Ramsey Creek Park's swimming beach is a popular option. Now for those that like to know what to expect before going, we've compiled this guide to help. From FAQs to beach rules to all the park entrance fees, here's everything you need to know before heading to Ramsey Creek Park!

CORNELIUS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO