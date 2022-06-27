ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rumors fly regarding Cushman-Newmark merger: report

By TRD Staff
therealdeal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Cushman & Wakefield and the Newmark Group continue to vie for the top spot in the commercial brokerage world, rumors are flying that the two behemoths could merge. Whispers of a potential merger made the rounds at last week’s Real Estate Board of New York gala, the New York Post...

therealdeal.com

