ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Medics in pay restoration vow after ‘30% real-terms pay cut since 2008’

By Ella Pickover
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w3t2h_0gNHYTTg00

Doctors have suffered a real-terms pay cut of 30% since 2008, medics have said, as they vowed to work to achieve pay restoration.

One medic warned that “it’s likely that industrial action will be required to move governments on this issue”.

Members at the British Medical Association’s (BMA) annual meeting in Brighton said that doctors’ pay has fallen against RPI since 2008 to the tune of up to 30%, which represents “career earnings loss amounting to millions of pounds” to each doctor.

One consultant described how she is “struggling to survive” as a single parent.

Delegates at the conference mandated the BMA to “achieve pay restoration to 2008 value for its members within the next five years”.

I know that it's likely that industrial action will be required to move governments on this issue.

Dr Emma Runswick

“Pay restoration is the right, just and moral thing to do, but it is a significant demand and it won’t be easy to win,” said Dr Emma Runswick, presenting the motion to the conference.

“Every part of the BMA needs to plan for how to achieve this.

“But I’m not foolish, I know that it’s likely that industrial action will be required to move the governments on this issue.”

She added: “It is outrageous that our pay has been cut by 30%.

“It is outrageous that doctors today are unable to afford mortgages and are delaying starting families due to falling pay.

“It is outrageous that our pay has been cut and it is sensible that we demand it back.”

Dr Runswick continued: “All around us workers are coming together in trade unions and winning big – last month bin men in Manchester 22%; Gatwick airport workers won a 21% pay increase two weeks ago; and in March cleaners and porters at Croydon hospital won a 24% pay rise.

“Those workers got together and used a key tool that trade unions have – the ability to collectively organise, collectively negotiate and collectively withdraw our labour… vote for this motion and I’ll see you on the picket lines.”

One doctor told the conference: “I am single parent who is struggling to survive on my consultant salary.”

Meanwhile delegates also called on ministers to urgently address NHS workforce shortages to help the health service deal with the record waiting list of patients.

A motion passed at the BMA’s annual meeting in Brighton called on governments to put in place a workforce plan and “take the money that is destined to pay the private sector to do NHS work and invests it in expanding the capacity of the NHS”.

Presenting the motion, Dr Jacqueline Davis told the conference: “There is an answer to the backlog and the unmanageable workloads facing exhausted NHS staff.

“The NHS is facing record demand with no additional capacity.

“Staff are leaving in droves and there’s no rescue plan beyond ‘work harder’.

“We know that staff shortages lead to critical incidents and who gets the blame? We do, the burden falls on us.

“It is a scandal and the victims are NHS staff and our patients waiting in pain and distress to be seen.”

Commenting on the workforce motion, Dr David Wrigley, deputy chair of the BMA council, said: “Even before the pandemic the length of time people were waiting for the care they needed was too high. But following the huge disruption and added pressure Covid-19 placed on the UK’s health services, waiting lists have now gone up to a perilous level.

“We have a record 6.5 million people waiting for treatment in England, as well as the significant ‘hidden backlog’ of people who have still to come forward for care after the worst of the pandemic, or whose referrals were cancelled.

“For both patients and doctors, these figures are deeply concerning.

“What is most unnerving for doctors – who have spent the last two years working at a pace and under a level of pressure they’ve never experienced before – is that plans to tackle this backlog in care lack any meaningful strategy to boost and support the workforce who will be responsible for it.

“Targets to reduce waits and delays are all well and good, but they are completely futile if there is no plan for more staff and proper resourcing.”

“And we cannot continue pouring money into expensive contracts with the private sector – dealing with its own Covid-related backlog – to do NHS work, when this would be better spent boosting capacity in the health service itself, something the Health Secretary seems to be ruling out.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Deborah James: What are the symptoms of bowel cancer and how can it be treated?

Dame Deborah James has died aged 40 after a six-year battle with bowel cancer.The cancer campaigner, who was awarded a damehood in May for her tireless efforts in raising awareness of the disease, passed away peacefully at her family home on Tuesday 28 June.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, with nearly 43,000 people diagnosed with the disease every year in the country.It is also the second biggest cancer killer, according to Bowel Cancer UK, behind only lung cancer. Bowel cancer claims the lives of more than 16,500 Britons a year, equivalent to 45 people each...
CANCER
The Independent

Sainsbury’s staffer told new mother it was ‘inappropriate’ to breastfeed in car park

The mother of a four-week-old baby has claimed that a Sainsbury’s staff member asked her to stop breastfeeding her daughter in the supermarket’s car park because it was “inappropriate”.The incident allegedly took place outside a Sainsbury’s store in Kidderminster, Worcestershire on the evening of Friday 24 June.Beth Coles, 25, had left her partner shopping inside and took their newborn daughter, Rosie, out to the car to breastfeed her.Coles told The Independent she had tried to remain fully covered, keeping her T-shirt on and using a blanket and muslin cloth over Rosie.She was quickly spotted by a female member of staff,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Bruises were ‘ignored’ by social services

Bruising to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’ back was “ignored” by social services, the chair of the Government’s safeguarding review has told MPs.Caroline Johnson, a Conservative MP on the Commons’ Education Select Committee and a consultant paediatrician, asked why nobody had investigated bruises to Arthur’s back, as bruises on the back were “much more significant” than on the shins and legs, which can be as a result of play.These were not investigated by the social worker who had seen them, with no follow-up child protection medical.Dr Johnson said there was also a discrepancy between the social worker’s report of the bruising on Arthur’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vow#Medic#Bma
The Independent

Tory MP says women do not have ‘absolute right to bodily autonomy’ in abortion debate

A Conservative MP has said he does not agree women have an “absolute right to bodily autonomy” during a debate about the American abortion ban.Danny Kruger also suggesed British politicians should not “lecture” the US over the landmark ruling, which has led to mass protests. Mr Kruger is the son of Bake Off judge Prue Leith, who has previously spoken of how she had a backstreet abortion at the age of 15. The MP for Devizes told the House of Commons he would “probably disagree” with other MPs about the US Supreme Court decision.He said: “They think that women...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Tens of thousands face ‘devastation’ if government fails to tackle rogue housing providers, charity warns

Tens of thousands of vulnerable people face “devastation” if the government fails to clamp down on rogue supported housing providers, ministers have been warned.Ministers have been urged to take “decisive” action to prevent “eye-watering” amounts of public money from continuing to be paid to unscrupulous housing providers following an investigation by The Independent and openDemocracy.Our probe revealed that more than £132m has been handed out in housing benefit to rogue providers for “exempt accommodation”, which is supposed to offer housing to vulnerable people such as women who have fled domestic abuse, homeless people and care leavers.Under regulations, providers of exempt...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Covid warning as more times people get reinfected ‘more likely it is they get unlucky’ and develop long Covid

The more times a person becomes infected with coronavirus, the more susceptible they are to being “unlucky” and developing long Covid, a global health official has said.David Nabarro, a World Health Organisation (WHO) special envoy for Covid-19, told Sky News on Monday: “The more times you get it, the more likely you are to be unlucky and end up with long Covid — which is the thing that none of us want because it can be so serious.”“It can knock people off their stride for several months,” he added.The NHS describes long Covid as the lasting symptoms of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Barristers vow to continue strike action despite 15% pay increase offer

Barristers will continue strike action despite the Government announcing a fee rise later this year, a body which represents them has said.Court walkouts began across England and Wales earlier this week in a dispute over pay and conditions.Criminal barristers will receive a 15% fee rise from the end of September, meaning they will earn £7,000 more per year, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said on Thursday, in a bid to stop the action.A Criminal Bar Association (CBA) spokesman told the PA news agency: “Today’s announcement is regrettably nothing new as the MoJ had always made it clear right back to...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
The Independent

Hajj pilgrimage: Heartache and confusion for British Muslims left in limbo by new Saudi rules

Devastated British Muslims face missing out on the Hajj pilgrimage after waiting two years for Saudi Arabia to loosen restrictions on travel following the pandemic. One woman described the process as “torture” after her dreams of completing one of the five pillars of Islam were snatched away from her due to new entry requirements brought in over Covid.The annual pilgrimage to Mecca is considered an obligation which every Muslim must make in their lifetime but increasingly expensive packages mean that most people save for years in order to make the trip. However, many had their hopes of visiting this year...
WORLD
The Independent

Prince Charles and Camilla took more than 40 private flights last year

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall took more than 40 charter and helicopter flights within the UK and Ireland between them last year, royal family accounts show. The heir to the throne, a long-term climate and environmental advocate, and his wife Camilla travelled to Belfast, Cardiff, and even the UN Climate Conference in Glasgow by private charter flight in the financial year ending 31 March, according to travel accounts published in the Royal Household’s annual financial statement.Charles took a helicopter trip for a 70-mile journey from London to RAF Brize Norton in November ahead of an official visit to...
U.K.
The Independent

‘Openly proud lesbian’ MP recalls being abused for holding hands with partner

An MP has revealed she called the police after being abused for holding hands with their same-sex partner.The SNP’s Hannah Bardell, who described herself as an “openly proud lesbian”, told the Commons how being targeted for simply holding hands with same-sex partners is “the reality that many of us have faced”.She revealed how, in once instance, she had to report the abuse she received to the police.The Livingston MP’s comments came during a backbench debate on 50 years of Pride in the UK in the lower chamber, which saw parliamentarians across the political spectrum share their experiences and celebrate the...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Anger as partying council boss keeps job after breaking lockdown laws

The lockdown-breaking boss of one of England’s biggest councils will remain in her £200,00-a-year post after six months on full-paid leave while she was investigated for throwing an illegal party at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.Kate Josephs, who is now chief executive of Sheffield City Council, was head of the government’s Covid-19 taskforce when she hosted illegal leaving drinks in December 2020.When revelations emerged in January this year, she was granted discretionary leave by the Labour-run authority in South Yorkshire while a cross-party committee investigated.The council has now said Ms Josephs has received a written warning but no other...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK should offer Americans and other foreign nationals free abortion, BMA says

Americans blocked from getting an abortion in their home state should be allowed to get the procedure for free in the UK, British doctors have said.The British Medical Association, which condemned the overturning of Roe v Wade by the US Supreme Court, agreed to lobby the UK government on the issue.An emergency motion presented to the union’s annual representative meeting also called for buffer zones to be placed around abortion clinics, preventing anti-abortion protests from taking place near them.The motion, proposed by medical student Marina Politis, said the Supreme Court’s decision to end the constitutional right to abortion “will cause...
HEALTH
The Independent

Man unable to work after Home Office mistook him for murderer brother

A man who has lived in the UK since he was 10 has been left unable to work and facing “harassment” by the authorities for nearly three years after the Home Office mistook him for his killer twin brother.Hussen Mohamed, 27, a Somali-Dutch national living in London, applied to the EU settlement scheme in November 2019 in order to obtain his post-Brexit immigration status - and he is still waiting.The Home Office said the process should take around five working days or sometimes up to a month. Despite phoning the department numerous times to ask what was causing the delay,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Engineer, 27, died from blood clot on brain days after first Covid jab, inquest hears

A 27-year-old engineer died from a blood clot on his brain days after his first Covid jab, an inquest has been told.Jack Last died on 20 April 2021, exactly three weeks after he was given a coronavirus vaccine on 30 March.An inquest heard he suffered headaches and vomiting a week after having the jab, the BBC reported.A CT scan was carried out on 10 April, which revealed Mr Last had a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis - a blood clot.He had surgery and treatment but died at Addenbrooke’s Hospital on 20 April last year.Mr Last, from Stowmarket, Suffolk, enjoyed canyoning and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Third-class citizens’: The EU nationals in UK waiting on settlement decisions a year on from deadline

Families have been left feeling “forgotten” as they face lengthy delays on their EU settlement applications a year on from the scheme’s deadline.Campaigners have warned of “serious consequences” of persisting delays for people’s job prospects, travel and housing, as figures show nearly 250,000 applicants remain in the backlog.In one case, Dutch-Somali Hussen Mohamed, 27, who has lived in Britain for 17 years, applied to the EU settlement scheme in November 2019 and is still waiting for a decision.Despite phoning the Home Office numerous times to ask what was causing the delay, the Wandsworth resident said he was constantly told he...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Labour can ‘seal deal’ at next election with clear policy agenda, says Blair

Sir Tony Blair has suggested the Labour Party should listen to his advice on policy if it wants to “seal the deal” at the next general election.The former Labour prime minister, who acknowledged that he was not currently popular amid all sections of the party, said he believed that Labour under Sir Keir Starmer could win the next election.But, addressing a receptive crowd at the Future Of Britain conference in central London partly organised by his own institute, he also warned that success on polling day was not determined by arithmetic but a clear policy agenda.In a wide-ranging discussion with...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

BT workers vote overwhelmingly to strike in a dispute over pay

Tens of thousands of BT workers have voted overwhelmingly to strike in a dispute over pay, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) announced. BT is facing the first national strike since the company was privatised in the 1980s, CWU general secretary Dave Ward said.About 30,000 BT Openreach workers were balloted earlier this month for the industrial action. A huge 95.8 per cent of them voted in favour of the strike on a turnout of 74.8 per cent.It was the first time that a group of call centre workers had voted for industrial action, Mr Ward said. Thousands of call centre workers...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

UK scientists lose European funding in row over Brexit deal

At least 115 UK-based scientists are to lose prestigious European grants and 19 are leaving Britain as a result of a furious row between London and Brussels over participation in a continent-wide research programme after Brexit.A provisional deal for the UK to remain part of Horizon Europe has been thrown into doubt by Boris Johnson’s threat to tear up the protocol deal on Northern Ireland which he struck with the EU in 2019.The EU is refusing to ratify Britain’s associate membership of the 95bn euro scheme, which funds projects from particle physics to vaccine research.Earlier this month, almost 150 UK-based...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Government unveils 22-point plan to tackle flight disruption

A 22-point plan to tackle flight disruption this summer has been unveiled by the Government.The strategy is aimed at avoiding a repeat of the chaos seen at UK airports during the Easter and Jubilee holidays.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said there is “no excuse for widespread disruption” and holidaymakers “deserve certainty”.Tens of thousands of passengers have suffered flight cancellations and huge queues at airports in recent months.Demand for travel will surge again as schools in Scotland and Northern Ireland break up for summer this week, while the academic year for those in England and Wales ends in around three weeks.The Government’s...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

721K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy