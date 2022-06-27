ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Infected blood victims had ‘incredibly bad luck’, Sir John Major tells inquiry

By Jane Kirby
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vojlk_0gNHYRiE00

Thousands of victims of the infected blood scandal suffered “incredibly bad luck”, former prime minister Sir John Major has said.

To audible gasps from those present at the Infected Blood Inquiry in London , Sir John suggested no amount of money could have offered a true level of compensation for what had happened.

The infection of up to 30,000 people with HIV or hepatitis C from contaminated blood has been called the biggest treatment disaster in the history of the NHS .

Thousands died after contaminated blood products were imported from the US in the 1970s and 1980s, often from prisoners, sex workers and drug addicts who were paid to give their blood.

I do not feel that we can afford to offer such a response until the pros and cons have been thoroughly considered

Letter from Sir John Major

Sir John was asked about one letter he wrote in November 1987, when he was chief secretary to the Treasury , where he said: “I have to say that, although in terms of equity there might seem to be some gains to be made from a positive response, it would seem to have very real dangers.

“How could such a precedent be ring-fenced? It could lead to an open-ended commitment of huge dimensions.

“Might it not give rise to court action against the Government because of the implication of negligence?

“Have the law offices given a view on the possible consequences of a sympathetic response?

“I do not feel that we can afford to offer such a response until the pros and cons have been thoroughly considered.”

Asked about the letter during the public inquiry, Sir John said he was pointing out that the pros and cons must be considered, including how much compensation should be offered.

What had happened to them was incredibly bad luck - awful - and it was not something that anybody was unsympathetic to

Sir John Major

He described the effects of the scandal on victims as a “horror”, adding: “There’s no amount of compensation you can give that could actually compensate for what had happened to them.

“What had happened to them was incredibly bad luck – awful – and it was not something that anybody was unsympathetic to.”

Victims have long believed the extent of the contamination scandal was covered up.

In one example suggesting the Government knew the risks, a letter to the Department of Health in 1983 from the Communicable Disease Surveillance Centre in London called for US blood products to be withdrawn over links to HIV that needed examining properly.

Clive Smith, chairman of The Haemophilia Society, said in a statement following the comments: “Sir John Major’s evidence today that the suffering and death of more than 3,000 people with haemophilia and other bleeding disorders as a result of contaminated NHS treatment is ‘bad luck’ is both offensive and complacent.

Even now, people are still dying of infection contracted in the 1980s and they are dying without justice

Clive Smith, The Haemophilia Society

“His evidence is a reminder that successive governments over the last 30 years have refused to accept responsibility for this treatment disaster – and the denial continues.

“Even now, people are still dying of infection contracted in the 1980s and they are dying without justice.

“Those infected and affected by HIV/Aids and hepatitis C caused by NHS-prescribed infected blood and clotting factors continue to fight for accountability, proper recognition of their suffering and compensation.”

Jason Evans, founder of campaign group Factor 8, said: “I don’t think John Major has been particularly forthcoming in his evidence and I suspect families will have a lot more questions.

“His comments about bad luck just fly in the face of all the evidence – expert evidence – we’ve heard.

There are people in the room, families and victims, who are very angry, annoyed and frustrated with what was said

Jason Evans, Factor 8

“I think it just shows how uneducated he is on the matter. There are people in the room, families and victims, who are very angry, annoyed and frustrated with what was said.”

A relative of a victim, who did not wish to be named, said: “I’m not saying he said it on purpose but it came across awfully.

“It just shows a lack of empathy, really – read the room, look around and see who’s listening.”

Later, Sir John said that if Baroness (Margaret) Thatcher had been presented with an agreed settlement on compensation for infected blood victims she probably would have accepted it

He told the inquiry she had some “hawkish” views but they were not universal.

He said: “People who don’t know Mrs Thatcher assume the legend of Mrs Thatcher is the real Mrs Thatcher. But underneath the legend of the unyielding Iron Lady was someone who often did yield and often did look at things on a human basis to a much greater extent than she is given credit for.

“It may not have been universally true but in my experience it often was.”

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Major
The Independent

Covid: Omicron sub-variants ‘evolving to target the lungs and overcome immunity’ as UK cases surge

The latest sub-variants of Omicron may have evolved to target the lung, prompting fears the next wave of the Covid could be starting. Hospital admissions for Covid patients in England have begun to grow again, new NHS data shows. The World Health Organisation has been investigating two Omicron sub-variants since April to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous than their predecessor. Both BA.4 and BA.5 have been added to the agency’s monitoring list. Last week new figures showed that Covid-19 infections in the UK increased by 43 per cent in the week after the platinum jubilee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Nhs#Treasury
Medical Daily

Mysterious Disease Is Killing Hundreds In Australia

The death of a 31-year-old woman last year has been attributed to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS), a condition that may be causing hundreds of people to die annually in the Australian state of Victoria. Advertising executive Catherine Keane died in her sleep last July while living with two friends...
HEALTH
The Independent

Deborah James: What are the symptoms of bowel cancer and how can it be treated?

Dame Deborah James has died aged 40 after a six-year battle with bowel cancer.The cancer campaigner, who was awarded a damehood in May for her tireless efforts in raising awareness of the disease, passed away peacefully at her family home on Tuesday 28 June.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, with nearly 43,000 people diagnosed with the disease every year in the country.It is also the second biggest cancer killer, according to Bowel Cancer UK, behind only lung cancer. Bowel cancer claims the lives of more than 16,500 Britons a year, equivalent to 45 people each...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Mail

The end of constant Covid boosters? Moderna claims Omicron-specific vaccine could be 'turning point' — as NHS urges a million Brits to come forward for fourth dose amid summer surge in cases

Covid jab maker Moderna claims its new Omicron-specific vaccine could be a 'turning point' in the pandemic. A study of the new jab on 800 people found it boosted antibody levels against the Omicron variant eight-fold. But it did not elicit as many antibodies against the BA.4 and BA.5, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Water park is evacuated with man and woman taken to hospital and 46 people treated by ambulance staff after visitors suffer 'eye and throat irritation' and 'nausea'

One of the UK's largest indoor water parks was evacuated with a man and woman taken to hospital and a further 46 people treated by ambulance staff after suffering 'eye and throat irritation' and 'nausea'. Emergency services rushed to Waterworld in Stoke-on-Trent along with 'specialist resources' earlier today, where 110...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

The Independent

721K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy