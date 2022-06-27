ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

What the War in Ukraine Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Collaboration

By Brent Ritz
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVson_0gNHXxnZ00

The war in Ukraine is devastating, and it is certainly hard to see any good from what is happening. We have to question how this invasion happens in a modern world and how we fully understand the effects that this has not just on Ukraine and Russia, but on the entire world for years to come.

Yet these truly devastating events have shown how compassion, help and the coming together of nations, people and businesses around the rest of the world can offer much-needed support to a country when they are in need.

Related: How the War in Ukraine Affected Digital Business Processes

The power of coming together

The war and devastation are almost unbelievable, yet there is some good. Something, even though brought about by disaster, is the uplifting compassion shown by people worldwide for the Ukrainian plight. They asked for help and the world has responded, including the usually passive or neutral Germans and Swiss.

I know only too well the plight of the Ukrainian families having had the very same happen to my own family long ago. I know that the ability to ask for help and, perhaps more importantly, accept help is so totally relevant to our lives, businesses and family, and in the case of the Ukrainian atrocity, the future of their country.

When red lines are crossed for both the world leaders and the people in stricken countries, the sense of unity and noise to protest by the free world is resounding. When we see the pain in others and suffering on any scale, but particularly when lives, businesses, homes and livelihoods are affected, it is heartwarming to see that we become united and opposed to such use of force and assumed rights. Asking for help has the power to begin to build bridges and drive success forward.

Related: What I've Learned From Running a Ukrainian Startup During Wartime

Ask for help

If nothing else good comes from this war, we must learn that it is vital that we offer support and help to those that need it, and working collaboratively with others brings even greater rewards. The pooling of resources and minds for the greater good to work collaboratively can see better results even when they are pooled. Of course, throughout the world, we are pretty good at offering support when countries are in dire need, with individuals and businesses pulling together to achieve some pretty remarkable ends. Yet how many times in our personal and business lives would such help and support be beneficial.

Entrepreneurs by nature are daring, inventive and generally pretty capable in isolation, yet collaboratively they could achieve much more. If you are great on your own, imagine how much greater you could be working with others, pooling talents, resources and ideas to a greater end. But who starts the process, facilitates such collaborations and opens doors to friendships and futures that build results together and accepting of help that makes things happen, faster, better and more efficiently?

Doing this takes letting go, accepting help and support, and, most importantly, knowing and acting during those times. Build networks in the good times to call on when needed. Ukraine has built relationships with countries when all is well that, whilst it wasn't their intention to buddy up for war purposes, has been a significant factor in their defense. Ukrainian citizens are building new relationships, yet they first had to ask for help and be prepared to accept it even from people they didn't know. These new family relationships benefit not only the Ukrainians in need, but also bring a rich reward for those offering support to give them homes, jobs and the chance of a better future. Entrepreneurs and business owners can benefit from similar collaborative approaches.

Related: Why the Ukraine Crisis Should Make You Rethink How You Lead

When I built Uber Technologies Inc. and ventured into the diverse markets we now embrace and who embrace us, I believed that cultures and people around the world were different.

I started with a stereotypical view, that there are many degrees of separation between all of us. Well, how wrong was I? I learned pretty rapidly that we all had fundamentally similar concerns and problems no matter our nature, wealth or ability to accept help.

The study of sociology fascinated me in a way that went beyond the user interface and data science that I had become used to. Uber cabs were part of my plan to connect people. By connecting people, we open pathways for friendship and help and to be there when needed. Of course, many people are reluctant to ask for help, but nevertheless, it may be welcomed when offered. Helping them learn that asking for help when needed is a good thing. It's not a sign of weakness or inability to cope. It's a sign that you recognize what others can bring to your business and life when you are prepared to let them do some things for you.

Related: I Run Two Businesses in Ukraine. Here's How We're Resilient Enough to Continue Operating During War

Of course, tasks can become overwhelming in business, and too many at once can result in none of them being done. You spend time juggling a to-do list rather than actually doing what's on it. Asking for help and collaborating with others is something you should do. New business opportunities bring new friendships and the chance to achieve even more than you ever dreamed of or thought possible.

So whether you are already successful in business or an entrepreneur, it doesn't matter. Getting together with others is powerful. We may see differences in our cultural norms, morality and ethics and prior experiences that shape who we are, but share them and help others! Together we can all learn and achieve greater things. Using the help available and asking when we need support will reduce differences and ensure we keep smaller degrees of separation between us.

Ask for help, build relations and collaborate. Ukraine did — and the whole world came together as a result.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Putin Should Be Very Worried About Ukraine’s New Kamikaze Drone

The war in Ukraine is no stranger to drones, but the kamikaze drone strike on the Russian city of Rostov last week marked the beginning of a whole chapter in drone warfare. A small ramshackle Ukrainian drone with a tiny warhead flew across the heavily defended front line and smashed into an oil refinery in Russia on June 22, causing a large fire. Given how cheap it is to make a drone, and its successful evasion of Russian air defenses, Russian officials might soon have to worry about defending oil facilities, supply depots, and military installations deep in Russian territory.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#War#Russia#Sociology#Business Opportunities#Germans#Swiss
International Business Times

Ukraine Tells NATO Russia Wants To Dictate Future World Order

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told NATO leaders on Wednesday his country needed more advanced weapons and money to defend itself against Russia, warning that Moscow's ambitions did not stop at Ukraine. He put the monthly cost of defending Ukraine against Russia's invasion at about $5 billion. "This is not a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Humiliated Putin scrambles to save face as Sweden and Finland join NATO: Russian leader says countries 'can join whatever they like' - and attacks the bloc's 'imperialist ambitions'

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has again assured that he has 'no problem' with neighbours Finland and Sweden joining NATO, while at the same time decrying the alliance's 'imperial ambitions' and bid to assert 'supremacy'. His remarks come as NATO formally invited Finland and Sweden to join the alliance after Turkey...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'He doesn't have a long life ahead of him': Putin is suffering from several 'grave' illnesses and will be dead within two years, Ukraine's spy chief claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin suffers from multiple 'grave' illnesses and has less than two years to live, according to the head of the Ukrainian intelligence service. Major General Kyrylo Budanov said Kyiv spies who infiltrated the Kremlin made the claims based on 'human intelligence.'. 'Putin doesn't have a long life...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Drive

The Ukraine Situation Report: Cross-Border Sabotage Raids And CIA Operatives In Kyiv

LUHANSK, UKRAINE - JUNE 15: Flying helicopters of the Ukrainian army are seen as Russian attacks continue, on June 15, 2022 in Lisichansk region, Luhansk oblast, Ukraine. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images). Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesA clearer image is coming into view of the clandestine aspects of Ukraine's defense as Russian missiles strike a crowded mall.
MILITARY
marketplace.org

As Russia defaults on its foreign debt, sanctions blitz batters economy

It’s been four months since Russian troops invaded Ukraine. Since then, Western countries have targeted Russian banks and businesses with sanctions, cut off Russia’s access to its foreign reserves and essentially unplugged the country from the global financial system. The point is to apply intense economic pressure so...
ECONOMY
Daily Beast

A Dire Warning: Putin Could Invade Europe Within a Year

Leaders of NATO member countries, including the United States, are cheering the decision to welcome Finland and Sweden into the alliance Wednesday as a bulwark against Russian aggression in Europe. But Russia might be coming for European countries beyond Ukraine in approximately a year’s time anyway, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Iran Applies To Join China And Russia In BRICS Club

Iran, which holds the world's second largest gas reserves, has applied to join the BRICS group of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa that Beijing and Moscow cast as a powerful emerging market alternative to the West. The term BRIC was coined by Goldman Sachs economist Jim O'Neill in...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Russia Defends Strike on Shopping Mall in Ukraine That Killed Civilians

Russia on Tuesday claimed its missile strike on a shopping mall in central Ukraine that killed more than a dozen civilians in fact hit a military munitions depot, defying international condemnation of an apparent war crime at a time Western countries supporting Kyiv are moving toward new strategies to break the increasingly deadly conflict there.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Exclusive-India's Top Cement Maker Paying for Russian Coal in Chinese Yuan

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's biggest cement producer, UltraTech Cement, is importing a cargo of Russian coal and paying using Chinese yuan, according to an Indian customs document reviewed by Reuters, a rare payment method that traders say could become more common. UltraTech is bringing in 157,000 tonnes of coal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motorious

US Supreme Court Kneecaps The EPA

What it means for the auto industry moving forward…. I’ve been watching the West Virginia v. EPA case in front of the United States Supreme Court closely since it not only impacts EPA enforcement practices but how other Federal Executive agencies broadly interpret and enforce laws written by Congress. The 6-3 decision handed down on the morning of June 30 will have a noticeable effect on many areas of life, including the auto industry, which I feel will be overwhelmingly positive.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Putin needs a drawn-out war – the west’s timidity gives him one

Russia’s latest attack on civilian targets in Ukraine, causing at least 18 deaths in a shopping centre in Kremenchuk, far from the frontline, could be interpreted as a message to the G7 and Nato meetings under way in Germany. The message is one of Russia’s indifference to condemnation of its crimes. Moscow will not back down. And that in turn may be based on confidence – whether sound or misguided – that over the long term the war is going Russia’s way.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Exclusive-Kaliningrad Row: EU Nears Compromise Deal To Defuse Standoff With Russia

Trade through Lithuania to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad could return to normal within days, two sources familiar with the matter said, as European officials edge towards a compromise deal with the Baltic state to defuse a row with Moscow. Kaliningrad, which is bordered by European Union states and relies...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy