Parents and Teachers Agree on This One Thing When it Comes to Learning

For almost a year, I’ve had the pleasure of seeing people’s surprised expressions when I share that I’m a mom to seven kids, including three sets of twins. I’m enjoying these moments because it took me and my husband 17 tumultuous years of navigating infertility via international adoption, IVF, pregnancy loss and surrogacy to create our family.
I remember the feeling: the well-meaning friend trying to offer reassurance about my toddler, which left me feeling dismissed, deflated and alone. “Don’t worry! He’ll be right! Einstein didn’t talk till he was four! Did you know that?”. I thought, “If one more person says something like...
Ever since my daughter was born, I've been drawn to studies and advice on how to become better a better parent. I'm especially drawn to the tiny changes that can have outsized outcomes. Here's one. Well, three in fact. A trinity of golden phrases that you can encourage your children...
Grandparents serve as an amazing addition to the village that helps you raise your children. It can be a blessing when they step in to help you navigate parenthood, take the kids off your hands while you go out for a date night, or simply spoil their grandchildren with love. But most times, setting boundaries with grandparents is necessary to your well-being as a parent and to your family values overall—and it is also OK.
For many parents, raising a child who listens can be one of the most challenging — and important — lessons in life. Not only is the ability to listen critical to a child's early development — enabling them to learn and keep safe from harm — but it is also vital for building relationships and achieving professional success later in life.
Don't show this to your kids, because they might cry. But guess how much time children in "traditional societies"—indigenous groups pretty much off the grid—spend in direct instruction, the way American kids do in school?. About 90 seconds a day. University of Utah anthropologist Karen Leslie Kramer, who...
WHEN your child has a birthday coming up, the stress of party planning can easily overshadow the excitement. A new rule can cross one thing off the list of worries pre- and post-party, plus your kid will learn a valuable lesson while still having their moment in the sun. Called...
