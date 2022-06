Upgrade your door lock to a smart alternative in just a few steps with the SwitchBot Smart Lock. Once installed, this smart gadget allows you to open or lock your door via your smartphone or Apple Watch. It’s even compatible with Alexa, Hey Google, Siri, IFTTT, and SmartThings for the ultimate convenience. Moreover, the SwitchBot Lock supports Bluetooth, enabling you to open the door for guests or deliveries when you’re not home. It even has an automated lock feature to lock your door each time you leave the house. Furthermore, this accessory features a 6-month battery life and bank-security level data encryption to prevent unknown users from accessing your door. Overall, it’s weatherproof, and you can even keep your existing keys.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO