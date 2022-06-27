Upcoming Steam hit The Day Before is looking for "volunteers" to help with development

The studio behind upcoming apocalypse game The Day Before is looking for "volunteers" to help out with its upcoming projects.

Open-world zombie MMO The Day Before is currently the most wishlisted game on Steam , but its developer seemingly needs more manpower to get it out the door. As reported by WellPlayed , Fntastic recently updated its website with a volunteers section , which is seeking individuals to get involved in some pretty crucial roles such as translating and community management.

"Fntastic's culture is based on the idea of volunteering. This means that every Fntastic member is a volunteer," reads a message on the website. The company has two types of volunteers: those who are full-time and work for salaries and those who are part-time and receive non-monetary rewards such as "participation certificates and free codes". Traditionally, if you're paid for the work you do - as is the case with the full-time positions - you're not a volunteer. The developer is, however, based in Singapore, so the confusion could simply be the result of a translation issue.

What isn't so easily explained is the role of the part-time volunteers, which according to the website's description, involves carrying out specialised work that would normally be done by skilled individuals who would be paid for their contribution. "Part-time volunteering at Fntastic includes various activities ranging from translating to community moderating. Part-time volunteers also can offer their unique skills to improve our projects or create new special features."

The website doesn't expressly say that volunteers will be working on The Day Before, but with the game delayed until 2023 due to a shift to Unreal Engine 5, it seems likely that the developer is currently heavily focused on delivering on this highly-anticipated title.

The Day Before may be delayed until next year, but there are lots of great adventures to be had before the year is out. Check out our new games for 2022 to add to your wishlist now.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.