Bonita Springs, FL

Money Monday: Cleaning up our finances

 3 days ago

As we enter the summer season, we generally think of school being out, of...

Southwest Floridians turning to pawn to make ends meet

Business is booming at pawn shops because people are selling valuables to pay their bills given the price of gas, food, and rent. “Sadly, with the economy and everything in the uptick, fuel prices, inflation, and everything,” Jose Leyva said. “Yeah, we’ve seen a lot of new faces, we’ve seen a transition.” Leyva works at Larry’s Estate Jewelry and Pawn in Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
North Naples building sells for $5.3 million

SEG Real Estate Holding LLC purchased a 16,926-square-foot office building at 6435 Naples Blvd. in North Naples from First Horizon Bank for $5,350,000. Clint L. Sherwood, CCIM, of Investment Properties Corp. represented the buyer and seller.
NAPLES, FL
Bonita Springs, FL
Bonita Springs, FL
Prominent Naples family buys Florida Weekly media company

The Hoffmann Family of Cos., one of the most prolific buyers of businesses in the region, is getting into the newspaper and media business. The Naples-based company is acquiring Florida Media Group LLC, publishers of nine newspapers with a combined circulation of more than 220,000 weekly readers, according to a statement. Financial terms of the deal, to take place July 1, weren’t disclosed.
NAPLES, FL
Gulfshore Life: Summer dining specials in Southwest Florida

If you’re looking for the perfect night out, WINK News’ partners at Gulfshore Life have you covered with a host of summer dining specials throughout Southwest Florida. In Estero, you can get two entrees and a bottle of wine for $42. The Silver King Ocean Brasserie, at the Luminary Hotel in downtown Fort Myers, offers a three-course dinner menu for under $40 Tuesday through Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. In downtown Naples, the Bevy has a summer happy hour every day from 3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. with 50% off dinners and $5 house wines.
FORT MYERS, FL
Charlotte tourism: A closer look

Charlotte County has fully recovered from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Sean Doherty, tourism director of the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau. “The short answer to that is yes,” he said. For peak season this year, January through March, Charlotte County had 197,300 visitors. That’s...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Publix at the Shoppes of Verdana Village breaks ground

WMG Development and Cameratta Companies broke ground Tuesday on a 48,000-square-foot Publix that will anchor The Shoppes at Verdana Village shopping center at the corner of Verdana Village Boulevard and Corkscrew Road in Estero. “Having Publix, the first-class operator and the dominant grocer in Florida that everyone knows, you know...
ESTERO, FL
Price for fireworks may not drop approaching July Fourth

Fireworks stands are popping up around Southwest Florida just in time for July Fourth. But, expect to pay a bit more if you celebrate with sparklers, roman candles, or skyrockets. A fireworks dealer said those last-minute July Fourth sales won’t be happening this year. You can blame inflation for the...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Naples, FL – Benefits of Sealing Pavers | Advice from a Power Washing Company

SYNOPSIS: Under Pressure Cleaning & Sealing Services is a company that understands the unique applications of sealing pavers. Whether you need repair or refinishing, we have the resources to complete your job. Benefits of Sealing Pavers | Advice from a Company. BY: Peter LeBlanc, Under Pressure Cleaning & Sealing Services.
NAPLES, FL
Fourth of July events across Southwest Florida

If you are looking for fireworks, a parade, or other fun events this Independence Day, WINK News has created a list of events from around Southwest Florida below. Fort Myers Beach will host its Fourth of July parade at 10 a.m., starting at Bay Oaks Recreation Center and continuing down the boulevard to Times Square. Later that evening, the annual Fourth of July fireworks show begins at approximately 9 p.m.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Valerie’s House adding a 7,000-square-foot facility

In the latest Gulfshore Business update, Valerie’s House designed to help kids and families work through the loss of a loved one is about to get a major facelift. Established in 2016, Valerie’s House is a place for children to grieve the loss of a parent. Getting a new lot off Showmaker Ln. near Veronica Shoemaker Blvd. should solve their need for more space.
FORT MYERS, FL
Bonita Springs-Estero housing market sees 30% increase in active inventory

The Bonita Springs-Estero area housing market experienced a 30% increase in active inventory last month compared to May 2021, with 436 property listings, according to data from Bonita Springs/Estero Board of Realtors MLS Services. In addition to a 2.9% month-over-month increase in new listings, the market saw a 22% decline in closed sale units from May 2021. The market continues to be dominated by cash buyers at 66% cash buys last month.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Collier County tourism on the rise with an uncertain future

As locals of Southwest Florida feel they are enjoying a season of less traffic, emptier restaurants and quieter beaches, some may be surprised to hear that there has been a more than 5% uptick in tourists so far this year compared to last, with an 8% increase in visitors in May of this year compared to May 2021.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Beachfront vintage Captiva cottage

This vintage Captiva cottage located at 16163 Captiva Drive has been recently updated and lovingly maintained. The home offers a charming and inviting living room, functional kitchen and dining area. It has a private beach access path by a front porch that overlooks the Gulf. The back patio has a spa with space to sunbathe privately.
CAPTIVA, FL

