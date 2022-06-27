Money Monday: Cleaning up our finances

The signs are hard to miss. Help wanted, now hiring and on-the-spot interviews. And still, employers can’t find enough people. At a job fair on Wednesday, there were more hiring managers than job seekers. The job fair was looking to fill 200 jobs. But that was wishful thinking. The...
Business is booming at pawn shops because people are selling valuables to pay their bills given the price of gas, food, and rent. “Sadly, with the economy and everything in the uptick, fuel prices, inflation, and everything,” Jose Leyva said. “Yeah, we’ve seen a lot of new faces, we’ve seen a transition.” Leyva works at Larry’s Estate Jewelry and Pawn in Fort Myers.
SEG Real Estate Holding LLC purchased a 16,926-square-foot office building at 6435 Naples Blvd. in North Naples from First Horizon Bank for $5,350,000. Clint L. Sherwood, CCIM, of Investment Properties Corp. represented the buyer and seller.
Single-family homes were listed for sale in the heart of Southwest Florida’s market at a faster rate over the last three months than any other three-month period over the past decade. Real estate agent Denny Grimes, founder of Grimes & Team of Keller Williams, discovered the trend while looking...
The Hoffmann Family of Cos., one of the most prolific buyers of businesses in the region, is getting into the newspaper and media business. The Naples-based company is acquiring Florida Media Group LLC, publishers of nine newspapers with a combined circulation of more than 220,000 weekly readers, according to a statement. Financial terms of the deal, to take place July 1, weren’t disclosed.
If you’re looking for the perfect night out, WINK News’ partners at Gulfshore Life have you covered with a host of summer dining specials throughout Southwest Florida. In Estero, you can get two entrees and a bottle of wine for $42. The Silver King Ocean Brasserie, at the Luminary Hotel in downtown Fort Myers, offers a three-course dinner menu for under $40 Tuesday through Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. In downtown Naples, the Bevy has a summer happy hour every day from 3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. with 50% off dinners and $5 house wines.
Charlotte County has fully recovered from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Sean Doherty, tourism director of the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau. “The short answer to that is yes,” he said. For peak season this year, January through March, Charlotte County had 197,300 visitors. That’s...
WMG Development and Cameratta Companies broke ground Tuesday on a 48,000-square-foot Publix that will anchor The Shoppes at Verdana Village shopping center at the corner of Verdana Village Boulevard and Corkscrew Road in Estero. “Having Publix, the first-class operator and the dominant grocer in Florida that everyone knows, you know...
Fireworks stands are popping up around Southwest Florida just in time for July Fourth. But, expect to pay a bit more if you celebrate with sparklers, roman candles, or skyrockets. A fireworks dealer said those last-minute July Fourth sales won’t be happening this year. You can blame inflation for the...
If you are looking for fireworks, a parade, or other fun events this Independence Day, WINK News has created a list of events from around Southwest Florida below. Fort Myers Beach will host its Fourth of July parade at 10 a.m., starting at Bay Oaks Recreation Center and continuing down the boulevard to Times Square. Later that evening, the annual Fourth of July fireworks show begins at approximately 9 p.m.
In June alone, lightning struck two homes in Cape Coral, and neighbors think a Charlotte County house fire may have been caused by lightning. How common are lightning strikes to homes in Southwest Florida, and how can you protect against them?. Nothing can guarantee your home won’t get hit, because...
In the latest Gulfshore Business update, Valerie’s House designed to help kids and families work through the loss of a loved one is about to get a major facelift. Established in 2016, Valerie’s House is a place for children to grieve the loss of a parent. Getting a new lot off Showmaker Ln. near Veronica Shoemaker Blvd. should solve their need for more space.
An investigation led to the arrest Wednesday of a moving company owner on charges he stole over $250,000 worth of household items from a client in 2020. Christopher John Duffy, 41, of 4330 20th St. N.E., in Collier County, is charged with grand theft.
The Bonita Springs-Estero area housing market experienced a 30% increase in active inventory last month compared to May 2021, with 436 property listings, according to data from Bonita Springs/Estero Board of Realtors MLS Services. In addition to a 2.9% month-over-month increase in new listings, the market saw a 22% decline in closed sale units from May 2021. The market continues to be dominated by cash buyers at 66% cash buys last month.
As locals of Southwest Florida feel they are enjoying a season of less traffic, emptier restaurants and quieter beaches, some may be surprised to hear that there has been a more than 5% uptick in tourists so far this year compared to last, with an 8% increase in visitors in May of this year compared to May 2021.
This vintage Captiva cottage located at 16163 Captiva Drive has been recently updated and lovingly maintained. The home offers a charming and inviting living room, functional kitchen and dining area. It has a private beach access path by a front porch that overlooks the Gulf. The back patio has a spa with space to sunbathe privately.
