ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Star Pascal Siakam Donates Laptops To Underserved Youth In Toronto

By Brandee Sanders
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ImIIh_0gNHSIep00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t3oxw_0gNHSIep00

Source: Mark Blinch / Getty


N BA player Pascal Siakam is using the off-season to drive impact in the city of Toronto. According to Complex , the Cameroon-bred Raptors star recently donated free laptops to youth in underserved communities.

Toronto’s digital divide has had a disproportionate impact on residents in low-income neighborhoods. Studies show that 34 percent of Toronto households are anxious about the cost of their home internet bills with higher rates of concern amongst those living in poverty and communities of color. Further research revealed of the two percent of Toronto households without internet, half of them cite affordability issues, and households earning less than $50,000 have less than one computer for each person.

Cognizant of how technology has the power to enhance education, Siakam wanted to ensure youngsters are equipped with the tools needed to thrive. He stopped by Regent Park’s Bill Graham Youth Centre to distribute laptops to over 150 middle school girls in an effort to empower them to chart paths in tech and change the narrative surrounding gender diversity in the space.

He hosted the giveaway through his philanthropic imprint Coding for Champions in collaboration with Penny Appeal Canada and the PS43 Foundation. His program has collectively contributed $406,000 towards eradicating the digital divide and advancing tech education.

Several NBA players have spearheaded social good efforts centered on ensuring youth have access to tech resources. Bradley Beal gifted computers to students at a Washington, D.C.-based high school, and Russell Westbrook donated 650 computers to underprivileged students in Houston so they could continue learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m always wanting to do something [positive], and I know that I’ve been blessed with a lot of opportunities, being in the position that I am,” he shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Knowing that technology is taking over, we just want to make sure that we give kids, especially young girls today, an advantage. It’s something that I’m really deeply passionate about. I would do anything to be here.”

SEE ALSO:

Pharrell Williams’ Nonprofit Teams Up With Cisco To Bridge The Digital Divide

NBA Star Russell Westbrook Donates Laptops To Underprivileged Houston Students

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LdKfG_0gNHSIep00

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Sarcastically Applauds Stephen A. Smith And Skip Bayless For Settling Their Beef: "Awww, I'm So Proud Of These Men."

Kevin Durant has plenty of time on his hands these days, something that KD has made the most of by getting on Twitter and engaging with fans and members of basketball media alike. Durant says whatever he's thinking, whether he's giving hoop advice to someone that asks for it or he's calling out the media for saying something he didn't like.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Trae Young Wants Kevin Durant And Dejounte Murray To Team Up With Him On The Atlanta Hawks

After days of dizzying trade rumors, it looks like the Nets will move forward with their two stars for at least one more season. Meanwhile, in Atlanta, sharpshooting point guard Trae Young is dreaming of leading a big three of his own. On Twitter, Young's recent activity indicates that he loves the idea of playing with Kevin Durant and Dejounte Murray, who would make the Hawks instant title contenders.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Recalled When Someone Farted On The Miami Heat Bench During The Playoffs In 2012: "Somebody Farted. Who Farted On The Bench? And The Fart Goes Four Deep."

Shaquille O'Neal has always been the life of the party ever since he came into the NBA. Shaq was a prankster when he was on the team; the stories about him that his former teammates tell are truly wild. O'Neal has carried the goofy and humorous side of him throughout his career since then, becoming a beloved part of TNT's Inside The NBA crew.
MIAMI, FL
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Said Steve Kerr Couldn't Even Hit A Shot When They Were Teammates In Orlando: "That Man Went To The Bulls, And He Got Five Rings."

Oftentimes, some NBA stars seem to be ready to win a championship until somebody else snatches the trophy out of their hands. It's happened to almost every legend, including Wilt Chamberlain, who lost many times against Bill Russell, Charles Barkley, Karl Malone and John Stockton, who lost to Michael Jordan and more recently Chris Paul, who couldn't get past the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals.
ORLANDO, FL
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Responds To Kevin Durant After KD Attacked Shaq On Twitter: "I Know I'm Hilarious. And I'm Not A Billionaire, I'm Actually Broke, But Will Always Speak Facts."

The off-season sniping between players and media members has been at an all-time high this off-season. Draymond Green has been running down analysts and former players like Skip Bayless and Kendrick Perkins through his podcast regularly. Kevin Durant has been in on the action too and went in on Shaquille O'Neal earlier today.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Pascal Siakam
Person
Bradley Beal
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Rips Into Kendrick Perkins As Their Feud Escalates: "You Went From Being An Enforcer To A Coon, How Does That Happen?"

Draymond Green is not a man who will ever hold his tongue when in an argument with someone. Green is one of the fiercest trash-talkers in the modern NBA, whether on the court, in the locker room, or in the media. Green speaks his mind as freely as he can, which creates entertainment for the fans but ruffles the feathers of the people he is talking about.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto#Nba Players#Nba Star#The Two Percent#Penny Appeal Canada#The Ps43 Foundation
Lakers Daily

LeBron James offers ecstatic reaction to David Fizdale leaving Lakers for front office position on Jazz

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James showed some serious love to David Fizdale after it was announced that he is joining the Utah Jazz’s front office. Fizdale will become the Jazz’s associate general manager after spending 18 years as a head and assistant coach in the NBA. He will be a part of a front office that consists of Danny Ainge, one of the most respected figures in the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Shaquille O'Neal Ownership Speculation

There's a small chance that Shaquille O'Neal could own an NBA franchise in the future. Rumors have been swirling about the idea of Shaq and Dennis Scott buying the Orlando Magic, even though the DeVos family has owned the franchise for three decades. The DeVos family has shown no interest...
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Knicks, Clippers exploring Nerlens Noel trade

The Knicks are trying to open cap space in their pursuit of Jalen Brunson. New York already unloaded Kemba Walker‘s salary onto the Pistons. Is moving Nerlens Noel — who’s due $9.24 million this season and $9.68 million next season — to the Clippers next?. Michael...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Charlotte Hornets Will Not Offer A Max Contract To Miles Bridges, According To Brian Windhorst

It looks like Miles Bridges' time with the Charlotte Hornets is coming to an end. Bridges enjoyed his best season in the NBA in 2021-22 as he averaged 20.2 points, 7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while also playing some good defense on the other end. He now wants a max contract as a reward for his performances and one of his friends also fired a warning to the Hornets that he'd be off to Detroit if they don't pay him what he wants.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Bark Bets: Wednesday June 29

MLB is likely to take center stage for much of our summer, and we want to serve you up betting looks at a variety of markets. Shoutout to Mike Trout and Kyle Schwarber for hitting homers yesterday to celebrate Dinger Tuesday! Today, we'll highlight the strikeout prop market. Zack Greinke...
MLB
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell weekdays from 6-10AM EST!

 https://getuperica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy