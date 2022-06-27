Something Offbeat: What do ads do to kids?

In April, a student in a Detroit-area kindergarten class brought a surprise to share with her fellow students – margarita mix with alcohol inside.

As adults, we see advertisements as innocuous – companies need to sell things and we need to buy them. For younger audiences, ads can have greater ramifications. This story got us thinking: what role could marketing have played in getting margaritas in the hands of kindergartners?

Mary Engle, an attorney who serves as the BBB National Programs executive vice president of policy, joined “ Something Offbeat ” this week to discuss accountability and responsibility in the advertising industry when marketing to children.

“We may all like to think that we're not impacted by advertising. But there's a reason it's a $300 billion industry in the U.S. – kids are an important part of that market,” she said.

Listen to find out how advertising impacts us throughout our lives and how it may change in the future.