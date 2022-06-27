ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Fan has pizza delivered to Jesse Winker at Angel Stadium after wild brawl, ejection

By Dan Mennella
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DiXjT_0gNHS2cS00

A tough day at the ballpark for Mariners slugger Jesse Winker on Sunday ended in delicious goodness, thanks to a thoughtful fan.

A Mariners supporter based in Arkansas ordered up a pizza delivery for Winker at Angel Stadium after he was ejected in the second inning for touching off a benches-clearing fracas , according to ESPN .

The order even had very specific instructions: "For the visitors clubhouse, the pizza is for Jesse Winker."

The fan, who goes by Sofie on social media, documented the episode on Twitter.

She thought there was little chance of getting the comfort food past stadium security and into the visitors' clubhouse. But much to her surprise, the small pepperoni pie did indeed make the nine-mile journey from the Mountain Mike's, a pizza chain, into Winker's grasp at the ballpark.

She even had other M's fans chip in to lavish the delivery driver a sizable tip.

Winker and the Mariners seemed to be floored by the gesture.

The veteran slugger thanked the fan via private message:

"Sofie I got the pizza," Winker said. "Thank you. I appreciate it a lot!"

And the team offered to send her a Winker jersey from the team store.

